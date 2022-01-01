Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Donovan Peoples-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

There will be player prop bet markets available for Donovan Peoples-Jones ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC North rivals square off in Week 17 when Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Browns (7-8) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Peoples-Jones' 483 receiving yards (32.2 per game) lead all receivers on the Browns. He's been targeted 49 times and has registered 28 catches and three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 10.7% of the 458 passes thrown by his team have gone Peoples-Jones' way.
  • Peoples-Jones has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Browns have called a pass in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Peoples-Jones' 4.8 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Steelers are 35.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • In four matchups with the Steelers, Peoples-Jones has not had a TD catch.
  • The 243.4 passing yards the Steelers allow per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Packers last week, Peoples-Jones was targeted six times and picked up five yards on one reception.
  • Peoples-Jones' stat line over his last three games shows 10 grabs for 143 yards. He put up 47.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 21 times.

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Donovan Peoples-Jones

49

10.7%

28

483

3

2

4.0%

Jarvis Landry

69

15.1%

42

452

1

8

16.0%

David Njoku

47

10.3%

30

436

3

7

14.0%

Austin Hooper

56

12.2%

36

317

3

11

22.0%

