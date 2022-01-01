Publish date:
Donovan Peoples-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds
Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Peoples-Jones' 483 receiving yards (32.2 per game) lead all receivers on the Browns. He's been targeted 49 times and has registered 28 catches and three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 10.7% of the 458 passes thrown by his team have gone Peoples-Jones' way.
- Peoples-Jones has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Browns have called a pass in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Peoples-Jones' 4.8 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Steelers are 35.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- In four matchups with the Steelers, Peoples-Jones has not had a TD catch.
- The 243.4 passing yards the Steelers allow per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Packers last week, Peoples-Jones was targeted six times and picked up five yards on one reception.
- Peoples-Jones' stat line over his last three games shows 10 grabs for 143 yards. He put up 47.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 21 times.
Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Donovan Peoples-Jones
49
10.7%
28
483
3
2
4.0%
Jarvis Landry
69
15.1%
42
452
1
8
16.0%
David Njoku
47
10.3%
30
436
3
7
14.0%
Austin Hooper
56
12.2%
36
317
3
11
22.0%
