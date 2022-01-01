There will be player prop bet markets available for Donovan Peoples-Jones ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC North rivals square off in Week 17 when Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Browns (7-8) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Peoples-Jones' 483 receiving yards (32.2 per game) lead all receivers on the Browns. He's been targeted 49 times and has registered 28 catches and three touchdowns.

So far this season, 10.7% of the 458 passes thrown by his team have gone Peoples-Jones' way.

Peoples-Jones has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Browns have called a pass in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Peoples-Jones' matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Peoples-Jones' 4.8 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Steelers are 35.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

In four matchups with the Steelers, Peoples-Jones has not had a TD catch.

The 243.4 passing yards the Steelers allow per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Packers last week, Peoples-Jones was targeted six times and picked up five yards on one reception.

Peoples-Jones' stat line over his last three games shows 10 grabs for 143 yards. He put up 47.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 21 times.

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Donovan Peoples-Jones 49 10.7% 28 483 3 2 4.0% Jarvis Landry 69 15.1% 42 452 1 8 16.0% David Njoku 47 10.3% 30 436 3 7 14.0% Austin Hooper 56 12.2% 36 317 3 11 22.0%

Powered By Data Skrive