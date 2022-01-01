Skip to main content
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Elijah Mitchell ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Mitchell and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) square off against the Houston Texans (4-11) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mitchell's team-high 759 rushing yards (50.6 per game) have come on 165 carries, with five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 17 passes for 126 yards (8.4 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 431 times this season, and he's taken 165 of those attempts (38.3%).
  • The 49ers have run 51.5% passing plays and 48.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • Conceding 141.3 rushing yards per game, the Texans have the 30th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The 49ers are up against the NFL's 31st-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (25 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Mitchell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Titans.
  • Mitchell has zero carries for 0 yards (0.0 yards per game) during his last three games.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

165

38.3%

759

5

18

34.6%

4.6

Deebo Samuel

44

10.2%

301

7

10

19.2%

6.8

Jeff Wilson Jr.

79

18.3%

294

2

9

17.3%

3.7

Trey Sermon

41

9.5%

167

1

1

1.9%

4.1

