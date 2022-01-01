There will be player prop betting options available for Elijah Mitchell ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Mitchell and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) square off against the Houston Texans (4-11) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell's team-high 759 rushing yards (50.6 per game) have come on 165 carries, with five touchdowns.

He's also caught 17 passes for 126 yards (8.4 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 431 times this season, and he's taken 165 of those attempts (38.3%).

The 49ers have run 51.5% passing plays and 48.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Houston

Conceding 141.3 rushing yards per game, the Texans have the 30th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The 49ers are up against the NFL's 31st-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (25 this year).

Recent Performances

Mitchell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Titans.

Mitchell has zero carries for 0 yards (0.0 yards per game) during his last three games.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 165 38.3% 759 5 18 34.6% 4.6 Deebo Samuel 44 10.2% 301 7 10 19.2% 6.8 Jeff Wilson Jr. 79 18.3% 294 2 9 17.3% 3.7 Trey Sermon 41 9.5% 167 1 1 1.9% 4.1

