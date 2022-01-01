Publish date:
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mitchell's team-high 759 rushing yards (50.6 per game) have come on 165 carries, with five touchdowns.
- He's also caught 17 passes for 126 yards (8.4 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 431 times this season, and he's taken 165 of those attempts (38.3%).
- The 49ers have run 51.5% passing plays and 48.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Houston
- Conceding 141.3 rushing yards per game, the Texans have the 30th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The 49ers are up against the NFL's 31st-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (25 this year).
Recent Performances
- Mitchell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Titans.
- Mitchell has zero carries for 0 yards (0.0 yards per game) during his last three games.
Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Elijah Mitchell
165
38.3%
759
5
18
34.6%
4.6
Deebo Samuel
44
10.2%
301
7
10
19.2%
6.8
Jeff Wilson Jr.
79
18.3%
294
2
9
17.3%
3.7
Trey Sermon
41
9.5%
167
1
1
1.9%
4.1
