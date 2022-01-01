Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Author:

There will be player props available for Emmanuel Sanders ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Sanders' Buffalo Bills (9-6) take on the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders has racked up 626 yards on 42 receptions with four touchdowns, averaging 41.7 yards per game, on 72 targets.
  • So far this season, 12.3% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.
  • Sanders (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.3% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Against the Falcons, Sanders has averaged 48.5 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 13.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons.
  • Note: Sanders' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • The Falcons have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 253.7 yards per game through the air.
  • With 28 passing TDs allowed this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Patriots, Sanders was targeted four times, totaling 20 yards on two receptions.
  • Sanders has three receptions (on five targets) for 45 yards during his last three games, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Emmanuel Sanders

72

12.3%

42

626

4

10

9.3%

Stefon Diggs

141

24.2%

89

1092

9

29

27.1%

Cole Beasley

101

17.3%

76

640

1

11

10.3%

Dawson Knox

64

11.0%

46

538

9

17

15.9%

Powered By Data Skrive