Publish date:
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has racked up 626 yards on 42 receptions with four touchdowns, averaging 41.7 yards per game, on 72 targets.
- So far this season, 12.3% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.
- Sanders (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.3% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Against the Falcons, Sanders has averaged 48.5 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 13.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons.
- Note: Sanders' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
- The Falcons have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 253.7 yards per game through the air.
- With 28 passing TDs allowed this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Patriots, Sanders was targeted four times, totaling 20 yards on two receptions.
- Sanders has three receptions (on five targets) for 45 yards during his last three games, averaging 15.0 yards per game.
Sanders' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Emmanuel Sanders
72
12.3%
42
626
4
10
9.3%
Stefon Diggs
141
24.2%
89
1092
9
29
27.1%
Cole Beasley
101
17.3%
76
640
1
11
10.3%
Dawson Knox
64
11.0%
46
538
9
17
15.9%
