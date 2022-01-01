There will be player props available for Emmanuel Sanders ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Sanders' Buffalo Bills (9-6) take on the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has racked up 626 yards on 42 receptions with four touchdowns, averaging 41.7 yards per game, on 72 targets.

So far this season, 12.3% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.

Sanders (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.3% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Against the Falcons, Sanders has averaged 48.5 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 13.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The Falcons have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 253.7 yards per game through the air.

With 28 passing TDs allowed this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Patriots, Sanders was targeted four times, totaling 20 yards on two receptions.

Sanders has three receptions (on five targets) for 45 yards during his last three games, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 72 12.3% 42 626 4 10 9.3% Stefon Diggs 141 24.2% 89 1092 9 29 27.1% Cole Beasley 101 17.3% 76 640 1 11 10.3% Dawson Knox 64 11.0% 46 538 9 17 15.9%

