In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Evan Engram for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Engram's New York Giants (4-11) and the Chicago Bears (5-10) hit the field in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds

Evan Engram Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Engram has hauled in 392 yards (on 44 catches) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 66 times, and is putting up 26.1 yards per game.

Engram has been the target of 12.0% (66 total) of his team's 551 passing attempts this season.

Engram has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have thrown the football in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Engram is averaging 21.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bears, 10.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).

Engram has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Bears.

The 223.3 yards per game the Bears are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Bears' defense is 28th in the NFL, giving up 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Engram put together a 17-yard performance against the Eagles last week on four catches while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.

Engram has reeled in nine passes (on 14 targets) for 58 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Engram's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Evan Engram 66 12.0% 44 392 3 4 6.7% Kenny Golladay 70 12.7% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Kadarius Toney 57 10.3% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Sterling Shepard 53 9.6% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

