January 1, 2022
Evan Engram Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Evan Engram for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Engram's New York Giants (4-11) and the Chicago Bears (5-10) hit the field in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Engram has hauled in 392 yards (on 44 catches) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 66 times, and is putting up 26.1 yards per game.
  • Engram has been the target of 12.0% (66 total) of his team's 551 passing attempts this season.
  • Engram has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants have thrown the football in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Engram is averaging 21.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bears, 10.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).
  • Engram has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Bears.
  • The 223.3 yards per game the Bears are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bears' defense is 28th in the NFL, giving up 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Engram put together a 17-yard performance against the Eagles last week on four catches while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Engram has reeled in nine passes (on 14 targets) for 58 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Engram's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Evan Engram

66

12.0%

44

392

3

4

6.7%

Kenny Golladay

70

12.7%

34

499

0

10

16.7%

Kadarius Toney

57

10.3%

39

420

0

5

8.3%

Sterling Shepard

53

9.6%

36

366

1

9

15.0%

