Evan Engram Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago
Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds
Evan Engram Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Engram has hauled in 392 yards (on 44 catches) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 66 times, and is putting up 26.1 yards per game.
- Engram has been the target of 12.0% (66 total) of his team's 551 passing attempts this season.
- Engram has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants have thrown the football in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Engram is averaging 21.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bears, 10.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).
- Engram has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Bears.
- The 223.3 yards per game the Bears are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
- The Bears' defense is 28th in the NFL, giving up 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Engram put together a 17-yard performance against the Eagles last week on four catches while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.
- Engram has reeled in nine passes (on 14 targets) for 58 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.
Engram's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Evan Engram
66
12.0%
44
392
3
4
6.7%
Kenny Golladay
70
12.7%
34
499
0
10
16.7%
Kadarius Toney
57
10.3%
39
420
0
5
8.3%
Sterling Shepard
53
9.6%
36
366
1
9
15.0%
