January 1, 2022
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona

Author:

Before placing any bets on Ezekiel Elliott's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) square off in a Week 17 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Elliott has carried the ball 210 times for a team-high 899 yards (59.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns.
  • He also averages 18.0 receiving yards per game, catching 45 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 210, or 49.5%, of his team's 424 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Cowboys have called a pass in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Over his two career matchups against the Cardinals, Elliott averaged 64.5 rushing yards per game, 4.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Elliott, in two matchups against the Cardinals, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • The Cardinals give up 113.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense.
  • Elliott and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Elliott picked up 37 yards on nine carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • He tacked on one reception for five yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
  • During his last three games, Elliott has rushed for 134 yards (44.7 per game) on 37 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught five passes for 40 yards (13.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ezekiel Elliott

210

49.5%

899

10

34

51.5%

4.3

Tony Pollard

127

30.0%

710

2

15

22.7%

5.6

Dak Prescott

43

10.1%

126

1

14

21.2%

2.9

Corey Clement

26

6.1%

82

0

1

1.5%

3.2

