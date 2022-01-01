Before placing any bets on Ezekiel Elliott's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) square off in a Week 17 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Elliott has carried the ball 210 times for a team-high 899 yards (59.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns.

He also averages 18.0 receiving yards per game, catching 45 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

He has handled 210, or 49.5%, of his team's 424 rushing attempts this season.

The Cowboys have called a pass in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Over his two career matchups against the Cardinals, Elliott averaged 64.5 rushing yards per game, 4.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Elliott, in two matchups against the Cardinals, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Cardinals give up 113.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense.

Elliott and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Elliott picked up 37 yards on nine carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

He tacked on one reception for five yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

During his last three games, Elliott has rushed for 134 yards (44.7 per game) on 37 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also caught five passes for 40 yards (13.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 210 49.5% 899 10 34 51.5% 4.3 Tony Pollard 127 30.0% 710 2 15 22.7% 5.6 Dak Prescott 43 10.1% 126 1 14 21.2% 2.9 Corey Clement 26 6.1% 82 0 1 1.5% 3.2

