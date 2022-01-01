Publish date:
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle's 85 targets have resulted in 65 grabs for 871 yards (58.1 ypg) and six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 18.6% of the 458 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.
- Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have run 51.5% passing plays and 48.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Houston
- Kittle totaled 10 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Texans, 60.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Texans.
- The 253.7 yards per game the Texans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- The Texans have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are ninth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Titans, Kittle was targeted three times, picking up 21 yards on two receptions.
- Kittle has 21 receptions (on 24 targets) for 265 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 88.3 yards per game.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
85
18.6%
65
871
6
8
14.3%
Deebo Samuel
109
23.8%
70
1247
5
7
12.5%
Brandon Aiyuk
71
15.5%
46
625
5
10
17.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
36
7.9%
28
287
1
5
8.9%
