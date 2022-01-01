Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed player prop bets for George Kittle ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) meet the Houston Texans (4-11) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle's 85 targets have resulted in 65 grabs for 871 yards (58.1 ypg) and six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 18.6% of the 458 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.
  • Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have run 51.5% passing plays and 48.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • Kittle totaled 10 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Texans, 60.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Texans.
  • The 253.7 yards per game the Texans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Texans have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are ninth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Titans, Kittle was targeted three times, picking up 21 yards on two receptions.
  • Kittle has 21 receptions (on 24 targets) for 265 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 88.3 yards per game.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

85

18.6%

65

871

6

8

14.3%

Deebo Samuel

109

23.8%

70

1247

5

7

12.5%

Brandon Aiyuk

71

15.5%

46

625

5

10

17.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

36

7.9%

28

287

1

5

8.9%

