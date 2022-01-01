Oddsmakers have listed player prop bets for George Kittle ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) meet the Houston Texans (4-11) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle's 85 targets have resulted in 65 grabs for 871 yards (58.1 ypg) and six touchdowns.

So far this season, 18.6% of the 458 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.

Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 51.5% passing plays and 48.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Houston

Kittle totaled 10 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Texans, 60.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Texans.

The 253.7 yards per game the Texans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Texans have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are ninth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Kittle was targeted three times, picking up 21 yards on two receptions.

Kittle has 21 receptions (on 24 targets) for 265 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 88.3 yards per game.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 85 18.6% 65 871 6 8 14.3% Deebo Samuel 109 23.8% 70 1247 5 7 12.5% Brandon Aiyuk 71 15.5% 46 625 5 10 17.9% Kyle Juszczyk 36 7.9% 28 287 1 5 8.9%

