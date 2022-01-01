Publish date:
Georgia vs. Alabama CFP National Championship Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in six of 14 games this season.
- In 76.9% of Alabama's games this season (10/13), the teams combined to score more than Monday's total of 52.5.
- Monday's over/under is 27.9 points lower than the two team's combined 80.4 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 23.7 points more than the 28.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 50.8, 1.7 points fewer than Monday's over/under of 52.5 .
- The 52.5-point total for this game is 9.4 points below the 61.9 points per game average total in Crimson Tide games this season.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia is 9-5-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Bulldogs have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more 13 times and are 8-5 ATS in those contests.
- Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).
- The Bulldogs score 39.0 points per game, 19.8 more than the Crimson Tide give up per contest (19.2).
- Georgia is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 19.2 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 149.0 more yards per game (447.9) than the Crimson Tide give up per outing (298.9).
- In games that Georgia amasses more than 298.9 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs have 16 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 20 takeaways .
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama has eight wins against the spread in 14 games this season.
- This season, the Crimson Tide won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Alabama's games this year have hit the over on five of 13 set point totals (38.5%).
- This season the Crimson Tide put up 31.8 more points per game (41.4) than the Bulldogs allow (9.6).
- Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall when the team puts up more than 9.6 points.
- The Crimson Tide rack up 494.1 yards per game, 234.3 more yards than the 259.8 the Bulldogs allow.
- In games that Alabama amasses more than 259.8 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Alabama
39.0
Avg. Points Scored
41.4
9.6
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
447.9
Avg. Total Yards
494.1
259.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.9
16
Giveaways
11
19
Takeaways
20