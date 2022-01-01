The Georgia Bulldogs (13-1, SEC) and Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1, 8-1 SEC) will battle in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Georgia has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in six of 14 games this season.

In 76.9% of Alabama's games this season (10/13), the teams combined to score more than Monday's total of 52.5.

Monday's over/under is 27.9 points lower than the two team's combined 80.4 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 23.7 points more than the 28.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 50.8, 1.7 points fewer than Monday's over/under of 52.5 .

The 52.5-point total for this game is 9.4 points below the 61.9 points per game average total in Crimson Tide games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia is 9-5-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Bulldogs have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more 13 times and are 8-5 ATS in those contests.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).

The Bulldogs score 39.0 points per game, 19.8 more than the Crimson Tide give up per contest (19.2).

Georgia is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 19.2 points.

The Bulldogs collect 149.0 more yards per game (447.9) than the Crimson Tide give up per outing (298.9).

In games that Georgia amasses more than 298.9 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Bulldogs have 16 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 20 takeaways .

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has eight wins against the spread in 14 games this season.

This season, the Crimson Tide won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Alabama's games this year have hit the over on five of 13 set point totals (38.5%).

This season the Crimson Tide put up 31.8 more points per game (41.4) than the Bulldogs allow (9.6).

Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall when the team puts up more than 9.6 points.

The Crimson Tide rack up 494.1 yards per game, 234.3 more yards than the 259.8 the Bulldogs allow.

In games that Alabama amasses more than 259.8 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats