Publish date:
Gerald Everett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit
Gerald Everett Prop Bet Odds
Gerald Everett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Everett's stat line this year features 44 grabs for 422 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 28.1 yards per game, and has been targeted 55 times.
- Everett has been the target of 55 of his team's 440 passing attempts this season, or 12.5% of the target share.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Everett has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- In his one matchup against the Lions, Everett's seven receiving yards total is 29.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).
- Everett did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Lions.
- The Lions are giving up 256.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- The Lions have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bears, Everett was targeted five times, picking up 68 yards on four receptions (averaging 17 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.
- Everett has also added 10 grabs for 143 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 11 times and averaged 47.7 receiving yards per game.
Everett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Gerald Everett
55
12.5%
44
422
4
7
15.9%
Tyler Lockett
99
22.5%
65
1053
5
5
11.4%
D.K. Metcalf
109
24.8%
64
846
9
14
31.8%
Freddie Swain
37
8.4%
22
253
3
4
9.1%
