Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Gerald Everett for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Everett and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) hit the field against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Odds

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Everett's stat line this year features 44 grabs for 422 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 28.1 yards per game, and has been targeted 55 times.

Everett has been the target of 55 of his team's 440 passing attempts this season, or 12.5% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Everett has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Detroit

In his one matchup against the Lions, Everett's seven receiving yards total is 29.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).

Everett did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Lions.

The Lions are giving up 256.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

The Lions have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bears, Everett was targeted five times, picking up 68 yards on four receptions (averaging 17 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.

Everett has also added 10 grabs for 143 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 11 times and averaged 47.7 receiving yards per game.

Everett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Gerald Everett 55 12.5% 44 422 4 7 15.9% Tyler Lockett 99 22.5% 65 1053 5 5 11.4% D.K. Metcalf 109 24.8% 64 846 9 14 31.8% Freddie Swain 37 8.4% 22 253 3 4 9.1%

