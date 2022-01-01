The Green Bay Packers (12-3) will try to extend their four-game winning run when they clash with the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) in Week 17.

Odds for Packers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in 10 of 15 games this season.

In 73.3% of Minnesota's games this season (11/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.1, is 8.6 points above Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 3.9 points under the 46.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Packers games this season feature an average total of 47.6 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Vikings have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 6.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Packers stats and trends

In Green Bay's 15 games this year, it has 11 wins against the spread.

Green Bay has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (six times in 15 games with a set point total).

This year, the Packers put up just 0.7 more points per game (25.5) than the Vikings give up (24.8).

Green Bay is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.8 points.

The Packers average 357.1 yards per game, 21.9 fewer yards than the 379.0 the Vikings allow per matchup.

In games that Green Bay amasses more than 379.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Packers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 12 fewer than the Vikings have forced (22).

Vikings stats and trends

Against the spread, Minnesota is 8-7-0 this year.

Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (nine times in 15 games with a set point total).

This season the Vikings put up 4.0 more points per game (25.6) than the Packers give up (21.6).

When Minnesota scores more than 21.6 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 5-6 overall.

The Vikings collect 375.4 yards per game, 44.1 more yards than the 331.3 the Packers allow.

Minnesota is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team totals over 331.3 yards.

The Vikings have 13 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 26 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Green Bay is 7-0 overall, and 6-1 against the spread, at home.

This year, Green Bay has hit the over in three of seven games at home.

Packers home games this season average 47.0 total points, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

In away games, Minnesota is 5-3 against the spread, and 3-5 overall.

This season, in eight away games, Minnesota has hit the over six times.

Vikings away games this season average 48.8 total points, 6.3 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

