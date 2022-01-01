Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Green Bay Packers (12-3) will try to extend their four-game winning run when they clash with the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) in Week 17.

Odds for Packers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • In 73.3% of Minnesota's games this season (11/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.1, is 8.6 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 3.9 points under the 46.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Packers games this season feature an average total of 47.6 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Vikings have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 6.6 more than the set total in this contest.
  • In Green Bay's 15 games this year, it has 11 wins against the spread.
  • Green Bay has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (six times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Packers put up just 0.7 more points per game (25.5) than the Vikings give up (24.8).
  • Green Bay is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.8 points.
  • The Packers average 357.1 yards per game, 21.9 fewer yards than the 379.0 the Vikings allow per matchup.
  • In games that Green Bay amasses more than 379.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Packers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 12 fewer than the Vikings have forced (22).
  • Against the spread, Minnesota is 8-7-0 this year.
  • Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (nine times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Vikings put up 4.0 more points per game (25.6) than the Packers give up (21.6).
  • When Minnesota scores more than 21.6 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 5-6 overall.
  • The Vikings collect 375.4 yards per game, 44.1 more yards than the 331.3 the Packers allow.
  • Minnesota is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team totals over 331.3 yards.
  • The Vikings have 13 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 26 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Green Bay is 7-0 overall, and 6-1 against the spread, at home.
  • This year, Green Bay has hit the over in three of seven games at home.
  • Packers home games this season average 47.0 total points, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
  • In away games, Minnesota is 5-3 against the spread, and 3-5 overall.
  • This season, in eight away games, Minnesota has hit the over six times.
  • Vikings away games this season average 48.8 total points, 6.3 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

