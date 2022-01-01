Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Hunter Henry before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Henry's New England Patriots (9-6) square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry has put up a 480-yard campaign so far (32.0 receiving yards per game) with nine touchdowns, hauling in 42 balls on 64 targets.
  • Henry has been the target of 64 of his team's 471 passing attempts this season, or 13.6% of the target share.
  • Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 25.8% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Henry is averaging 17.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Jaguars, 17.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (34.5).
  • In four matchups, Henry has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Jaguars.
  • The Jaguars have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 242.4 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bills, Henry was targeted six times and recorded one catch for nine yards.
  • Henry has grabbed seven passes (14 targets) for 86 yards (28.7 per game) and has two touchdowns over his last three games.

Henry's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Henry

64

13.6%

42

480

9

17

25.8%

Jakobi Meyers

110

23.4%

71

723

1

12

18.2%

Kendrick Bourne

60

12.7%

47

700

5

4

6.1%

Nelson Agholor

61

13.0%

36

450

3

6

9.1%

