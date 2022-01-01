Publish date:
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry has put up a 480-yard campaign so far (32.0 receiving yards per game) with nine touchdowns, hauling in 42 balls on 64 targets.
- Henry has been the target of 64 of his team's 471 passing attempts this season, or 13.6% of the target share.
- Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 25.8% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Henry is averaging 17.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Jaguars, 17.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (34.5).
- In four matchups, Henry has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Jaguars.
- The Jaguars have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 242.4 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Bills, Henry was targeted six times and recorded one catch for nine yards.
- Henry has grabbed seven passes (14 targets) for 86 yards (28.7 per game) and has two touchdowns over his last three games.
Henry's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Henry
64
13.6%
42
480
9
17
25.8%
Jakobi Meyers
110
23.4%
71
723
1
12
18.2%
Kendrick Bourne
60
12.7%
47
700
5
4
6.1%
Nelson Agholor
61
13.0%
36
450
3
6
9.1%
