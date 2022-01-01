There will be player prop bets available for Hunter Henry before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Henry's New England Patriots (9-6) square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry has put up a 480-yard campaign so far (32.0 receiving yards per game) with nine touchdowns, hauling in 42 balls on 64 targets.

Henry has been the target of 64 of his team's 471 passing attempts this season, or 13.6% of the target share.

Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 25.8% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Henry is averaging 17.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Jaguars, 17.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (34.5).

In four matchups, Henry has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Jaguars.

The Jaguars have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 242.4 yards per game through the air.

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bills, Henry was targeted six times and recorded one catch for nine yards.

Henry has grabbed seven passes (14 targets) for 86 yards (28.7 per game) and has two touchdowns over his last three games.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 64 13.6% 42 480 9 17 25.8% Jakobi Meyers 110 23.4% 71 723 1 12 18.2% Kendrick Bourne 60 12.7% 47 700 5 4 6.1% Nelson Agholor 61 13.0% 36 450 3 6 9.1%

