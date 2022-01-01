There will be player prop bet markets available for Hunter Renfrow ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow has been targeted 114 times and has 92 catches, leading the Raiders with 949 yards (63.3 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns this season.

So far this season, 20.4% of the 559 passes thrown by his team have gone Renfrow's way.

Renfrow has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 28.8% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Renfrow has averaged 28 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Colts, 38.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Renfrow has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Colts.

This week Renfrow will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (248.3 yards allowed per game).

At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Colts defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Broncos last week, Renfrow was targeted three times and racked up 40 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Renfrow has also chipped in with 189 yards on 19 grabs and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 22 times and averaged 63.0 receiving yards per game.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 114 20.4% 92 949 6 19 28.8% Darren Waller 84 15.0% 53 643 2 11 16.7% Bryan Edwards 52 9.3% 30 508 3 7 10.6% DeSean Jackson 31 - 19 449 2 0 -

