The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) will attempt to extend their three-game winning run versus the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17.

Odds for Colts vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in seven of 15 games this season.

So far this season, 53.3% of Las Vegas' games (8/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 44.5.

The two teams combine to score 49.1 points per game, 4.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.9 points per game, 2.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Colts games this season is 47.1, 2.6 points above Sunday's total of 44.5.

The 47.6 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 3.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played 15 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Colts have been installed as favorites by a 5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on eight of 15 set point totals (53.3%).

This year, the Colts rack up just 2.2 more points per game (28.0) than the Raiders surrender (25.8).

Indianapolis is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.8 points.

The Colts collect 25.1 more yards per game (360.4) than the Raiders allow per contest (335.3).

Indianapolis is 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team churns out more than 335.3 yards.

The Colts have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (13).

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has played 15 games, with six wins against the spread.

This year, the Raiders have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Las Vegas' games this season have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).

The Raiders average per game (21.1) than the Colts surrender (21.1).

Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.1 points.

The Raiders average 367.5 yards per game, 21.5 more yards than the 346.0 the Colts give up.

When Las Vegas totals over 346.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This season the Raiders have 22 turnovers, nine fewer than the Colts have takeaways (31).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Indianapolis is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

At home, the Colts have two wins ATS (2-1) as 5-point favorites or greater.

Indianapolis has hit the over in four of eight home games this year.

This season, Colts home games average 48.1 points, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

This year away from home, Las Vegas is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

In seven road games this year, Las Vegas has hit the over three times.

This season, Raiders away games average 47.1 points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

