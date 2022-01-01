Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) will attempt to extend their three-game winning run versus the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17.

Odds for Colts vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in seven of 15 games this season.
  • So far this season, 53.3% of Las Vegas' games (8/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 44.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 49.1 points per game, 4.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 46.9 points per game, 2.4 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Colts games this season is 47.1, 2.6 points above Sunday's total of 44.5.
  • The 47.6 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 3.1 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Indianapolis has played 15 games, with 10 wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Colts have been installed as favorites by a 5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on eight of 15 set point totals (53.3%).
  • This year, the Colts rack up just 2.2 more points per game (28.0) than the Raiders surrender (25.8).
  • Indianapolis is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.8 points.
  • The Colts collect 25.1 more yards per game (360.4) than the Raiders allow per contest (335.3).
  • Indianapolis is 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team churns out more than 335.3 yards.
  • The Colts have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (13).
  • Las Vegas has played 15 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Raiders have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 5 points or more.
  • Las Vegas' games this season have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).
  • The Raiders average per game (21.1) than the Colts surrender (21.1).
  • Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.1 points.
  • The Raiders average 367.5 yards per game, 21.5 more yards than the 346.0 the Colts give up.
  • When Las Vegas totals over 346.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • This season the Raiders have 22 turnovers, nine fewer than the Colts have takeaways (31).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Indianapolis is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
  • At home, the Colts have two wins ATS (2-1) as 5-point favorites or greater.
  • Indianapolis has hit the over in four of eight home games this year.
  • This season, Colts home games average 48.1 points, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • This year away from home, Las Vegas is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • In seven road games this year, Las Vegas has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Raiders away games average 47.1 points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

