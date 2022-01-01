Publish date:
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase's team-high 1,163 receiving yards (77.5 per game) have come via 68 catches (112 targets), and he has 10 touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.0% of the 486 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 257.2 yards per game through the air.
- With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Chase put together a 125-yard performance against the Ravens last week on seven catches (17.9 yards per catch) while being targeted 10 times.
- Chase's 13 receptions have gotten him 205 yards (68.3 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 22 times.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
112
23.0%
68
1163
10
11
21.2%
Tee Higgins
105
21.6%
71
1029
6
11
21.2%
Tyler Boyd
88
18.1%
63
792
4
6
11.5%
C.J. Uzomah
57
11.7%
45
461
5
7
13.5%
