January 1, 2022
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Ja'Marr Chase has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase's team-high 1,163 receiving yards (77.5 per game) have come via 68 catches (112 targets), and he has 10 touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.0% of the 486 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 257.2 yards per game through the air.
  • With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Chase put together a 125-yard performance against the Ravens last week on seven catches (17.9 yards per catch) while being targeted 10 times.
  • Chase's 13 receptions have gotten him 205 yards (68.3 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 22 times.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

112

23.0%

68

1163

10

11

21.2%

Tee Higgins

105

21.6%

71

1029

6

11

21.2%

Tyler Boyd

88

18.1%

63

792

4

6

11.5%

C.J. Uzomah

57

11.7%

45

461

5

7

13.5%

