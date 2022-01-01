Ja'Marr Chase has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase's team-high 1,163 receiving yards (77.5 per game) have come via 68 catches (112 targets), and he has 10 touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.0% of the 486 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 257.2 yards per game through the air.

With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

Chase put together a 125-yard performance against the Ravens last week on seven catches (17.9 yards per catch) while being targeted 10 times.

Chase's 13 receptions have gotten him 205 yards (68.3 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 22 times.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 112 23.0% 68 1163 10 11 21.2% Tee Higgins 105 21.6% 71 1029 6 11 21.2% Tyler Boyd 88 18.1% 63 792 4 6 11.5% C.J. Uzomah 57 11.7% 45 461 5 7 13.5%

