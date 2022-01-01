Jalen Guyton has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West rivals square off in Week 17 when Guyton's Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) take on the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Jalen Guyton Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Guyton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Guyton has tacked on 23 grabs for 386 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 37 times and puts up 25.7 receiving yards per game.

Guyton has been the target of 37 of his team's 579 passing attempts this season, or 6.4% of the target share.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Guyton has been on the receiving end of 5.6% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.2% of the time while running the football 38.8% of the time.

Matchup vs. Denver

Guyton is averaging 17.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Broncos, 7.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (24.5).

In four matchups versus the Broncos, Guyton has not had a TD catch.

This week Guyton will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.3 yards allowed per game).

With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

Guyton did not record a catch in last week's game against the Texans.

Guyton's five receptions (on five targets) have netted him 97 yards (32.3 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Guyton's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jalen Guyton 37 6.4% 23 386 3 5 5.6% Keenan Allen 140 24.2% 96 1042 5 20 22.5% Mike Williams 108 18.7% 64 964 7 17 19.1% Austin Ekeler 79 13.6% 62 558 7 15 16.9%

