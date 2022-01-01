Publish date:
Jalen Guyton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Jalen Guyton Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Guyton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Guyton has tacked on 23 grabs for 386 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 37 times and puts up 25.7 receiving yards per game.
- Guyton has been the target of 37 of his team's 579 passing attempts this season, or 6.4% of the target share.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Guyton has been on the receiving end of 5.6% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.2% of the time while running the football 38.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Guyton is averaging 17.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Broncos, 7.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (24.5).
- In four matchups versus the Broncos, Guyton has not had a TD catch.
- This week Guyton will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.3 yards allowed per game).
- With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the league.
Recent Performances
- Guyton did not record a catch in last week's game against the Texans.
- Guyton's five receptions (on five targets) have netted him 97 yards (32.3 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.
Guyton's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jalen Guyton
37
6.4%
23
386
3
5
5.6%
Keenan Allen
140
24.2%
96
1042
5
20
22.5%
Mike Williams
108
18.7%
64
964
7
17
19.1%
Austin Ekeler
79
13.6%
62
558
7
15
16.9%
