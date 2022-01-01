Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Jalen Guyton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

Jalen Guyton has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West rivals square off in Week 17 when Guyton's Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) take on the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Jalen Guyton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Guyton has tacked on 23 grabs for 386 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 37 times and puts up 25.7 receiving yards per game.
  • Guyton has been the target of 37 of his team's 579 passing attempts this season, or 6.4% of the target share.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Guyton has been on the receiving end of 5.6% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.2% of the time while running the football 38.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • Guyton is averaging 17.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Broncos, 7.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (24.5).
  • In four matchups versus the Broncos, Guyton has not had a TD catch.
  • This week Guyton will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.3 yards allowed per game).
  • With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Guyton did not record a catch in last week's game against the Texans.
  • Guyton's five receptions (on five targets) have netted him 97 yards (32.3 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Guyton's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jalen Guyton

37

6.4%

23

386

3

5

5.6%

Keenan Allen

140

24.2%

96

1042

5

20

22.5%

Mike Williams

108

18.7%

64

964

7

17

19.1%

Austin Ekeler

79

13.6%

62

558

7

15

16.9%

