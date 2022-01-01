Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Jalen Hurts' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 against the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hurts has thrown for 2,930 yards (195.3 ypg) to lead Philadelphia, completing 61.1% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
  • He has added 740 rushing yards (49.3 ypg) on 132 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Eagles have thrown the football in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Hurts has attempted 53 of his 406 passes in the red zone, accounting for 35.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • In three matchups against the Football Team, Hurts averaged 122.7 passing yards per game, 91.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Hurts threw a touchdown pass once over those outings against the Football Team.
  • The 280.2 passing yards the Football Team yield per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 33 passing TDs allowed this year, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Hurts put together a 199-yard performance against the Giants last week, completing 58.6% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns.
  • Hurts has racked up 495 passing yards (165.0 per game) and has a 67.3% completion percentage this year (37-of-55) while throwing three touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
  • He also has 45 rushing yards on 10 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

94

21.7%

58

821

5

7

12.3%

Dallas Goedert

69

15.9%

50

759

4

6

10.5%

Quez Watkins

51

11.8%

36

548

0

7

12.3%

