Before placing any wagers on Jalen Hurts' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 against the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts has thrown for 2,930 yards (195.3 ypg) to lead Philadelphia, completing 61.1% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

He has added 740 rushing yards (49.3 ypg) on 132 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.

The Eagles have thrown the football in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Hurts has attempted 53 of his 406 passes in the red zone, accounting for 35.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Washington

In three matchups against the Football Team, Hurts averaged 122.7 passing yards per game, 91.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Hurts threw a touchdown pass once over those outings against the Football Team.

The 280.2 passing yards the Football Team yield per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 33 passing TDs allowed this year, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Hurts put together a 199-yard performance against the Giants last week, completing 58.6% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns.

Hurts has racked up 495 passing yards (165.0 per game) and has a 67.3% completion percentage this year (37-of-55) while throwing three touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

He also has 45 rushing yards on 10 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 94 21.7% 58 821 5 7 12.3% Dallas Goedert 69 15.9% 50 759 4 6 10.5% Quez Watkins 51 11.8% 36 548 0 7 12.3%

