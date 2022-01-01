Publish date:
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hurts has thrown for 2,930 yards (195.3 ypg) to lead Philadelphia, completing 61.1% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
- He has added 740 rushing yards (49.3 ypg) on 132 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.
- The Eagles have thrown the football in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
- Hurts has attempted 53 of his 406 passes in the red zone, accounting for 35.1% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with Washington.
Matchup vs. Washington
- In three matchups against the Football Team, Hurts averaged 122.7 passing yards per game, 91.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Hurts threw a touchdown pass once over those outings against the Football Team.
- The 280.2 passing yards the Football Team yield per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 33 passing TDs allowed this year, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Hurts put together a 199-yard performance against the Giants last week, completing 58.6% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns.
- Hurts has racked up 495 passing yards (165.0 per game) and has a 67.3% completion percentage this year (37-of-55) while throwing three touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
- He also has 45 rushing yards on 10 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 15.0 yards per game.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
94
21.7%
58
821
5
7
12.3%
Dallas Goedert
69
15.9%
50
759
4
6
10.5%
Quez Watkins
51
11.8%
36
548
0
7
12.3%
Powered By Data Skrive