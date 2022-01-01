Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Jamaal Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Jamaal Williams before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Williams and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has 536 rushing yards (35.7 ypg) on 129 carries, with two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 22 catches for 126 yards (8.4 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 379 times this season, and he's handled 129 of those attempts (34.0%).
  • The Lions have run 58.0% passing plays and 42.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Over his three career matchups against them, Williams has averaged 5.7 rushing yards per game versus the Seahawks, 27.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Seahawks.
  • Allowing 114.6 rushing yards per game, the Seahawks have the 16th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Lions are up against the NFL's 16th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (13 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Falcons, Williams rushed for 77 yards on 19 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per attempt).
  • Williams has 77 rushing yards (25.7 ypg) on 19 carries in his last three games.

Williams' Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jamaal Williams

129

34.0%

536

2

19

42.2%

4.2

D'Andre Swift

140

36.9%

555

4

17

37.8%

4.0

Craig Reynolds

48

12.7%

224

0

3

6.7%

4.7

Godwin Igwebuike

18

4.7%

118

1

1

2.2%

6.6

