There will be player prop betting options available for Jamaal Williams before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Williams and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has 536 rushing yards (35.7 ypg) on 129 carries, with two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 22 catches for 126 yards (8.4 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 379 times this season, and he's handled 129 of those attempts (34.0%).

The Lions have run 58.0% passing plays and 42.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Over his three career matchups against them, Williams has averaged 5.7 rushing yards per game versus the Seahawks, 27.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Seahawks.

Allowing 114.6 rushing yards per game, the Seahawks have the 16th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Lions are up against the NFL's 16th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (13 this season).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Falcons, Williams rushed for 77 yards on 19 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per attempt).

Williams has 77 rushing yards (25.7 ypg) on 19 carries in his last three games.

Williams' Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jamaal Williams 129 34.0% 536 2 19 42.2% 4.2 D'Andre Swift 140 36.9% 555 4 17 37.8% 4.0 Craig Reynolds 48 12.7% 224 0 3 6.7% 4.7 Godwin Igwebuike 18 4.7% 118 1 1 2.2% 6.6

