January 1, 2022
James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas

There will be player props available for James Conner before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Conner and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conner's team-high 700 rushing yards (46.7 per game) have come on 187 carries, with 14 touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 31 catches for 334 yards (22.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 187, or 42.9%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Cardinals have thrown the football in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In his lone career matchups, Conner put up 22 rushing yards versus the Cowboys, 12.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Conner did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Cowboys.
  • The Cowboys have the NFL's 12th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 109.5 yards per game.
  • Conner and the Cardinals will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • Conner did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Colts.
  • During his last three games, Conner has run for 70 yards on 21 carries (23.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 11 passes for 125 yards (41.7 per game).

Conner's Arizona Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

James Conner

187

42.9%

700

14

39

43.3%

3.7

Chase Edmonds

98

22.5%

539

2

16

17.8%

5.5

Kyler Murray

74

17.0%

344

5

23

25.6%

4.6

Eno Benjamin

25

5.7%

84

1

1

1.1%

3.4

