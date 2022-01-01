There will be player props available for James Conner before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Conner and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conner's team-high 700 rushing yards (46.7 per game) have come on 187 carries, with 14 touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 31 catches for 334 yards (22.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 187, or 42.9%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.

The Cardinals have thrown the football in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Conner's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

In his lone career matchups, Conner put up 22 rushing yards versus the Cowboys, 12.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Conner did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have the NFL's 12th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 109.5 yards per game.

Conner and the Cardinals will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

Conner did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Colts.

During his last three games, Conner has run for 70 yards on 21 carries (23.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 11 passes for 125 yards (41.7 per game).

Conner's Arizona Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Conner 187 42.9% 700 14 39 43.3% 3.7 Chase Edmonds 98 22.5% 539 2 16 17.8% 5.5 Kyler Murray 74 17.0% 344 5 23 25.6% 4.6 Eno Benjamin 25 5.7% 84 1 1 1.1% 3.4

Powered By Data Skrive