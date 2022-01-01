There will be player prop betting options available for Jamison Crowder ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Crowder's New York Jets (4-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) meet in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Crowder has put together a 431-yard season on 50 catches with two touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 71 times and averages 28.7 receiving yards.

Crowder has been the target of 12.9% (71 total) of his team's 550 passing attempts this season.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Crowder has been on the receiving end of 17.2% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.0% of the time while running the football 38.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In his one matchup against the Buccaneers, Crowder's zero receiving yards total is 23.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (23.5).

Crowder did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Buccaneers.

Note: Crowder's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 259.6 yards per game through the air.

The Buccaneers have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Crowder did not have a catch in last week's game against the Jaguars.

Crowder's over his last three outings stat line reveals eight catches for 59 yards. He put up 19.7 yards per game, and was targeted 14 times.

Crowder's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jamison Crowder 71 12.9% 50 431 2 11 17.2% Elijah Moore 77 14.0% 43 538 5 7 10.9% Corey Davis 59 10.7% 34 492 4 4 6.2% Braxton Berrios 53 9.6% 38 366 1 5 7.8%

