Jamison Crowder Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay
Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds
Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Crowder has put together a 431-yard season on 50 catches with two touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 71 times and averages 28.7 receiving yards.
- Crowder has been the target of 12.9% (71 total) of his team's 550 passing attempts this season.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Crowder has been on the receiving end of 17.2% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.0% of the time while running the football 38.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In his one matchup against the Buccaneers, Crowder's zero receiving yards total is 23.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (23.5).
- Crowder did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Buccaneers.
- Note: Crowder's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- The Buccaneers have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 259.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Buccaneers have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Crowder did not have a catch in last week's game against the Jaguars.
- Crowder's over his last three outings stat line reveals eight catches for 59 yards. He put up 19.7 yards per game, and was targeted 14 times.
Crowder's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jamison Crowder
71
12.9%
50
431
2
11
17.2%
Elijah Moore
77
14.0%
43
538
5
7
10.9%
Corey Davis
59
10.7%
34
492
4
4
6.2%
Braxton Berrios
53
9.6%
38
366
1
5
7.8%
