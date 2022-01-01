Skip to main content
Jamison Crowder Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Jamison Crowder ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Crowder's New York Jets (4-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) meet in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Crowder has put together a 431-yard season on 50 catches with two touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 71 times and averages 28.7 receiving yards.
  • Crowder has been the target of 12.9% (71 total) of his team's 550 passing attempts this season.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Crowder has been on the receiving end of 17.2% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.0% of the time while running the football 38.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In his one matchup against the Buccaneers, Crowder's zero receiving yards total is 23.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (23.5).
  • Crowder did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Buccaneers.
  • Note: Crowder's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • The Buccaneers have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 259.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Buccaneers have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Crowder did not have a catch in last week's game against the Jaguars.
  • Crowder's over his last three outings stat line reveals eight catches for 59 yards. He put up 19.7 yards per game, and was targeted 14 times.

Crowder's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jamison Crowder

71

12.9%

50

431

2

11

17.2%

Elijah Moore

77

14.0%

43

538

5

7

10.9%

Corey Davis

59

10.7%

34

492

4

4

6.2%

Braxton Berrios

53

9.6%

38

366

1

5

7.8%

