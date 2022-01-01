Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle

Author:

Jared Goff has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Goff's Detroit Lions (2-12-1) square off against the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goff has thrown for 3,007 yards (200.5 per game) while completing 67% of his passes (311-of-464), with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He also has 87 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per game.
  • The Lions have thrown the ball in 58.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Goff has attempted 50 of his 464 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Seattle

  • In 10 matchups against the Seahawks, Goff averaged 256.1 passing yards per game, 128.6 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
  • Goff had one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Seahawks.
  • The 284.3 yards per game the Seahawks are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
  • With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the Seahawks defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.
  • Goff has thrown for 431 passing yards over his last three games (143.7 per game) and has a 69.2% completion percentage (45-of-65), throwing four touchdown passes with one interception.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amon-Ra St. Brown

98

18.7%

74

692

3

11

19.6%

T.J. Hockenson

84

16.0%

61

583

4

9

16.1%

Kalif Raymond

66

12.6%

44

475

3

6

10.7%

