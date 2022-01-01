Jared Goff has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Goff's Detroit Lions (2-12-1) square off against the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goff has thrown for 3,007 yards (200.5 per game) while completing 67% of his passes (311-of-464), with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He also has 87 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per game.

The Lions have thrown the ball in 58.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Goff has attempted 50 of his 464 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Seattle

In 10 matchups against the Seahawks, Goff averaged 256.1 passing yards per game, 128.6 yards above his over/under for Sunday.

Goff had one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Seahawks.

The 284.3 yards per game the Seahawks are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the Seahawks defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.

Goff has thrown for 431 passing yards over his last three games (143.7 per game) and has a 69.2% completion percentage (45-of-65), throwing four touchdown passes with one interception.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amon-Ra St. Brown 98 18.7% 74 692 3 11 19.6% T.J. Hockenson 84 16.0% 61 583 4 9 16.1% Kalif Raymond 66 12.6% 44 475 3 6 10.7%

