Publish date:
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds
Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goff has thrown for 3,007 yards (200.5 per game) while completing 67% of his passes (311-of-464), with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He also has 87 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per game.
- The Lions have thrown the ball in 58.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
- Goff has attempted 50 of his 464 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goff's matchup with the Seahawks.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- In 10 matchups against the Seahawks, Goff averaged 256.1 passing yards per game, 128.6 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
- Goff had one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Seahawks.
- The 284.3 yards per game the Seahawks are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the Seahawks defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.
- Goff has thrown for 431 passing yards over his last three games (143.7 per game) and has a 69.2% completion percentage (45-of-65), throwing four touchdown passes with one interception.
Goff's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amon-Ra St. Brown
98
18.7%
74
692
3
11
19.6%
T.J. Hockenson
84
16.0%
61
583
4
9
16.1%
Kalif Raymond
66
12.6%
44
475
3
6
10.7%
Powered By Data Skrive