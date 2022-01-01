Publish date:
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has carried the ball 177 times for a team-high 827 yards (55.1 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He also has 40 receptions for 296 yards (19.7 per game) and three TDs.
- He has handled 177, or 44.2%, of his team's 400 rushing attempts this season.
- The Broncos have thrown the ball in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Williams' 54 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Chargers are 0.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Williams ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Chargers.
- The Chargers have the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 140.3 yards per game.
- Williams and the Broncos will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (21).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Raiders, Williams rushed for 12 yards on seven carries while scoring one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Williams has 157 yards on 37 carries (52.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He has added 27 receiving yards on seven catches (9.0 yards per game) plus one TD.
Williams' Denver Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Javonte Williams
177
44.2%
827
4
23
32.4%
4.7
Melvin Gordon III
181
45.2%
765
7
34
47.9%
4.2
Teddy Bridgewater
30
7.5%
106
2
10
14.1%
3.5
Mike Boone
4
1.0%
35
0
0
0.0%
8.8
