Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before Javonte Williams hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC West rivals meet in Week 17 when Williams and the Denver Broncos (7-8) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has carried the ball 177 times for a team-high 827 yards (55.1 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He also has 40 receptions for 296 yards (19.7 per game) and three TDs.
  • He has handled 177, or 44.2%, of his team's 400 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Broncos have thrown the ball in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Chargers.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Williams' 54 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Chargers are 0.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Chargers.
  • The Chargers have the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 140.3 yards per game.
  • Williams and the Broncos will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (21).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Raiders, Williams rushed for 12 yards on seven carries while scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Williams has 157 yards on 37 carries (52.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He has added 27 receiving yards on seven catches (9.0 yards per game) plus one TD.

Williams' Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Javonte Williams

177

44.2%

827

4

23

32.4%

4.7

Melvin Gordon III

181

45.2%

765

7

34

47.9%

4.2

Teddy Bridgewater

30

7.5%

106

2

10

14.1%

3.5

Mike Boone

4

1.0%

35

0

0

0.0%

8.8

Powered By Data Skrive