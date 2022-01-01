Before Javonte Williams hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC West rivals meet in Week 17 when Williams and the Denver Broncos (7-8) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has carried the ball 177 times for a team-high 827 yards (55.1 per game), with four touchdowns.

He also has 40 receptions for 296 yards (19.7 per game) and three TDs.

He has handled 177, or 44.2%, of his team's 400 rushing attempts this season.

The Broncos have thrown the ball in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Williams' 54 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Chargers are 0.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Chargers.

The Chargers have the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 140.3 yards per game.

Williams and the Broncos will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (21).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Raiders, Williams rushed for 12 yards on seven carries while scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Williams has 157 yards on 37 carries (52.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He has added 27 receiving yards on seven catches (9.0 yards per game) plus one TD.

Williams' Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 177 44.2% 827 4 23 32.4% 4.7 Melvin Gordon III 181 45.2% 765 7 34 47.9% 4.2 Teddy Bridgewater 30 7.5% 106 2 10 14.1% 3.5 Mike Boone 4 1.0% 35 0 0 0.0% 8.8

Powered By Data Skrive