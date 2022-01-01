Publish date:
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waddle has reeled in 96 passes and leads his team with 941 receiving yards plus five touchdowns. He has been targeted 126 times, and averages 62.7 yards per game.
- Waddle has been the target of 22.7% (126 total) of his team's 554 passing attempts this season.
- With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Waddle has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- The 265.3 yards per game the Titans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Titans defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Saints, Waddle hauled in 10 passes for 92 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 12 times.
- Over his last three outings, Waddle has totaled 182 yards on 19 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 60.7 yards per game, on 23 targets.
Waddle's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
126
22.7%
96
941
5
14
19.4%
Mike Gesicki
102
18.4%
67
707
2
9
12.5%
DeVante Parker
56
10.1%
34
457
2
4
5.6%
Durham Smythe
36
6.5%
29
288
0
7
9.7%
