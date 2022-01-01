There will be player prop betting options available for Jeremy McNichols before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees McNichols' Tennessee Titans (10-5) take the field against the Miami Dolphins (8-7) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Odds

Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McNichols has 142 rushing yards on 39 carries (9.5 yards per game).

He also averages 16.0 receiving yards per game, catching 28 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown.

He has handled 39, or 8.1%, of his team's 479 rushing attempts this season.

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McNichols' matchup with the Dolphins.

Matchup vs. Miami

The Dolphins have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, allowing 102.3 yards per game.

This year the Dolphins have conceded 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

McNichols put together a 31-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the 49ers, carrying the ball seven times (averaging 4.4 yards per attempt).

McNichols has 21 carries for 73 yards (24.3 yards per game) over his last three games.

McNichols' Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jeremy McNichols 39 8.1% 142 0 5 6.8% 3.6 Derrick Henry 219 45.7% 937 10 32 43.8% 4.3 D'Onta Foreman 86 18.0% 365 2 16 21.9% 4.2 Ryan Tannehill 49 10.2% 265 7 13 17.8% 5.4

Powered By Data Skrive