Jeremy McNichols Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami
Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Odds
Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McNichols has 142 rushing yards on 39 carries (9.5 yards per game).
- He also averages 16.0 receiving yards per game, catching 28 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown.
- He has handled 39, or 8.1%, of his team's 479 rushing attempts this season.
- The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Miami
- The Dolphins have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, allowing 102.3 yards per game.
- This year the Dolphins have conceded 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- McNichols put together a 31-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the 49ers, carrying the ball seven times (averaging 4.4 yards per attempt).
- McNichols has 21 carries for 73 yards (24.3 yards per game) over his last three games.
McNichols' Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jeremy McNichols
39
8.1%
142
0
5
6.8%
3.6
Derrick Henry
219
45.7%
937
10
32
43.8%
4.3
D'Onta Foreman
86
18.0%
365
2
16
21.9%
4.2
Ryan Tannehill
49
10.2%
265
7
13
17.8%
5.4
