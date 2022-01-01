Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jeremy McNichols Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Jeremy McNichols before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees McNichols' Tennessee Titans (10-5) take the field against the Miami Dolphins (8-7) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McNichols has 142 rushing yards on 39 carries (9.5 yards per game).
  • He also averages 16.0 receiving yards per game, catching 28 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 39, or 8.1%, of his team's 479 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McNichols' matchup with the Dolphins.

Matchup vs. Miami

  • The Dolphins have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, allowing 102.3 yards per game.
  • This year the Dolphins have conceded 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • McNichols put together a 31-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the 49ers, carrying the ball seven times (averaging 4.4 yards per attempt).
  • McNichols has 21 carries for 73 yards (24.3 yards per game) over his last three games.

McNichols' Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jeremy McNichols

39

8.1%

142

0

5

6.8%

3.6

Derrick Henry

219

45.7%

937

10

32

43.8%

4.3

D'Onta Foreman

86

18.0%

365

2

16

21.9%

4.2

Ryan Tannehill

49

10.2%

265

7

13

17.8%

5.4

Powered By Data Skrive