Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) play the Houston Texans (4-11) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has thrown for 3,494 yards (232.9 ypg) to lead San Francisco, completing 68% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 50 rushing yards (3.3 ypg) on 37 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The 49ers have thrown the ball in 51.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Garoppolo has thrown 51 passes in the red zone this season, 47.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Houston

Garoppolo averages 167 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Texans, 26.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Garoppolo had a touchdown pass once over that time.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.

The Texans are allowing 253.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Texans have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Titans, Garoppolo completed 74.3% of his passes for 322 yards, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.

In his last three outings, Garoppolo has thrown for 853 yards (284.3 per game) while completing 71 of 99 passes (71.7%), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 109 23.8% 70 1247 5 7 12.5% George Kittle 85 18.6% 65 871 6 8 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 71 15.5% 46 625 5 10 17.9%

