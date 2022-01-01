Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) play the Houston Texans (4-11) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo has thrown for 3,494 yards (232.9 ypg) to lead San Francisco, completing 68% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 50 rushing yards (3.3 ypg) on 37 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The 49ers have thrown the ball in 51.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Garoppolo has thrown 51 passes in the red zone this season, 47.2% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Garoppolo's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Garoppolo averages 167 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Texans, 26.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Garoppolo had a touchdown pass once over that time.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
  • The Texans are allowing 253.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Texans have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Titans, Garoppolo completed 74.3% of his passes for 322 yards, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • In his last three outings, Garoppolo has thrown for 853 yards (284.3 per game) while completing 71 of 99 passes (71.7%), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

109

23.8%

70

1247

5

7

12.5%

George Kittle

85

18.6%

65

871

6

8

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

71

15.5%

46

625

5

10

17.9%

Powered By Data Skrive