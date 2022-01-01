Publish date:
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has passed for 4,165 yards while completing 69.9% of his throws (336-of-481), with 30 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (277.7 yards per game).
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 108 rushing yards (7.2 ypg) on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the football 45.1% of the time.
- Burrow has attempted 51 of his 481 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- The Chiefs are giving up 257.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Ravens, Burrow threw for 525 yards while completing 80.4% of his passes, while tossing four touchdowns.
- He added two carries for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt.
- Burrow has 1,030 passing yards (343.3 ypg), completing 75.5% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also rushed nine times for 39 yards, averaging 13.0 yards per game.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
112
23.0%
68
1163
10
11
21.2%
Tee Higgins
105
21.6%
71
1029
6
11
21.2%
Tyler Boyd
88
18.1%
63
792
4
6
11.5%
