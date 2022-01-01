Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Author:

There will be player props available for Joe Burrow before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) play the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has passed for 4,165 yards while completing 69.9% of his throws (336-of-481), with 30 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (277.7 yards per game).
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 108 rushing yards (7.2 ypg) on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the football 45.1% of the time.
  • Burrow has attempted 51 of his 481 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • The Chiefs are giving up 257.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Ravens, Burrow threw for 525 yards while completing 80.4% of his passes, while tossing four touchdowns.
  • He added two carries for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt.
  • Burrow has 1,030 passing yards (343.3 ypg), completing 75.5% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also rushed nine times for 39 yards, averaging 13.0 yards per game.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

112

23.0%

68

1163

10

11

21.2%

Tee Higgins

105

21.6%

71

1029

6

11

21.2%

Tyler Boyd

88

18.1%

63

792

4

6

11.5%

Powered By Data Skrive