There will be player props available for Joe Burrow before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) play the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has passed for 4,165 yards while completing 69.9% of his throws (336-of-481), with 30 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (277.7 yards per game).

He's also contributed on the ground, with 108 rushing yards (7.2 ypg) on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the football 45.1% of the time.

Burrow has attempted 51 of his 481 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

The Chiefs are giving up 257.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Ravens, Burrow threw for 525 yards while completing 80.4% of his passes, while tossing four touchdowns.

He added two carries for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt.

Burrow has 1,030 passing yards (343.3 ypg), completing 75.5% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

He's also rushed nine times for 39 yards, averaging 13.0 yards per game.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 112 23.0% 68 1163 10 11 21.2% Tee Higgins 105 21.6% 71 1029 6 11 21.2% Tyler Boyd 88 18.1% 63 792 4 6 11.5%

Powered By Data Skrive