Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon's team-high 1,159 rushing yards (77.3 per game) have come on 280 carries, with 13 touchdowns.
- He also averages 18.3 receiving yards per game, catching 35 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 399 times this season, and he's handled 280 of those attempts (70.2%).
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the ball 45.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Mixon's 50 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Chiefs are 27.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Chiefs.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Chiefs are 20th in the NFL, conceding 116.5 yards per game.
- The Chiefs have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Ravens, Mixon carried the ball 18 times for 65 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Mixon also added 70 yards on six receptions and scored one receiving TD.
- During his last three games, Mixon has rushed for 181 yards (60.3 per game) on 53 carries with one touchdown.
- He's also caught nine passes for 82 yards (27.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
280
70.2%
1,159
13
35
72.9%
4.1
Samaje Perine
54
13.5%
242
1
2
4.2%
4.5
Joe Burrow
35
8.8%
108
2
7
14.6%
3.1
Chris Evans
10
2.5%
42
0
1
2.1%
4.2
