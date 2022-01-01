Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Author:

Joe Mixon will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon's team-high 1,159 rushing yards (77.3 per game) have come on 280 carries, with 13 touchdowns.
  • He also averages 18.3 receiving yards per game, catching 35 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 399 times this season, and he's handled 280 of those attempts (70.2%).
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the ball 45.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Mixon's 50 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Chiefs are 27.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Chiefs.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Chiefs are 20th in the NFL, conceding 116.5 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Ravens, Mixon carried the ball 18 times for 65 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Mixon also added 70 yards on six receptions and scored one receiving TD.
  • During his last three games, Mixon has rushed for 181 yards (60.3 per game) on 53 carries with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught nine passes for 82 yards (27.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

280

70.2%

1,159

13

35

72.9%

4.1

Samaje Perine

54

13.5%

242

1

2

4.2%

4.5

Joe Burrow

35

8.8%

108

2

7

14.6%

3.1

Chris Evans

10

2.5%

42

0

1

2.1%

4.2

