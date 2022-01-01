Joe Mixon will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon's team-high 1,159 rushing yards (77.3 per game) have come on 280 carries, with 13 touchdowns.

He also averages 18.3 receiving yards per game, catching 35 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 399 times this season, and he's handled 280 of those attempts (70.2%).

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the ball 45.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Mixon's 50 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Chiefs are 27.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Chiefs.

In terms of defending against the run, the Chiefs are 20th in the NFL, conceding 116.5 yards per game.

The Chiefs have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Ravens, Mixon carried the ball 18 times for 65 yards and scored one touchdown.

Mixon also added 70 yards on six receptions and scored one receiving TD.

During his last three games, Mixon has rushed for 181 yards (60.3 per game) on 53 carries with one touchdown.

He's also caught nine passes for 82 yards (27.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 280 70.2% 1,159 13 35 72.9% 4.1 Samaje Perine 54 13.5% 242 1 2 4.2% 4.5 Joe Burrow 35 8.8% 108 2 7 14.6% 3.1 Chris Evans 10 2.5% 42 0 1 2.1% 4.2

