Publish date:
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Indianapolis' top rusher, Taylor, has carried the ball 297 times for 1,626 yards (108.4 per game), with 17 touchdowns.
- He's also added 36 catches for 336 yards (22.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 297, or 65.3%, of his team's 455 rushing attempts this season.
- The Colts have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- In his single career matchup against them, Taylor put up 150 rushing yards against the Raiders, 46.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Taylor rushed for multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Raiders.
- The Raiders allow 115.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.
- Taylor and the Colts will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (16).
Recent Performances
- Against the Cardinals last week, Taylor rushed 27 times for 108 yards (four yards per carry).
- In his last three games, Taylor has taken 88 carries for 421 yards (140.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor
297
65.3%
1,626
17
82
79.6%
5.5
Nyheim Hines
54
11.9%
272
2
5
4.9%
5.0
Carson Wentz
51
11.2%
188
1
9
8.7%
3.7
Marlon Mack
28
6.2%
101
0
2
1.9%
3.6
