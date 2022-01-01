In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jonathan Taylor and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Indianapolis' top rusher, Taylor, has carried the ball 297 times for 1,626 yards (108.4 per game), with 17 touchdowns.

He's also added 36 catches for 336 yards (22.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 297, or 65.3%, of his team's 455 rushing attempts this season.

The Colts have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In his single career matchup against them, Taylor put up 150 rushing yards against the Raiders, 46.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Taylor rushed for multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Raiders.

The Raiders allow 115.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.

Taylor and the Colts will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (16).

Recent Performances

Against the Cardinals last week, Taylor rushed 27 times for 108 yards (four yards per carry).

In his last three games, Taylor has taken 88 carries for 421 yards (140.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 297 65.3% 1,626 17 82 79.6% 5.5 Nyheim Hines 54 11.9% 272 2 5 4.9% 5.0 Carson Wentz 51 11.2% 188 1 9 8.7% 3.7 Marlon Mack 28 6.2% 101 0 2 1.9% 3.6

