Publish date:
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has passed for 4,048 yards (269.9 per game) while completing 65% of his passes (374-for-575), with 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- He's tacked on 619 rushing yards on 102 carries and four rushing touchdowns, averaging 41.3 yards per game.
- The Bills have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
- Allen accounts for 56.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 106 of his 575 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- The Falcons have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 253.7 yards per game through the air.
- With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Allen put together a 314-yard performance against the Patriots last week, completing 63.8% of his pass attempts and throwing for three touchdowns.
- Allen added 12 carries for 64 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt in the running game.
- Over his last three games, Allen has collected 832 passing yards (277.3 per game) while going 85-for-135 (63% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 197 rushing yards (65.7 ypg) on 27 carries with one rushing touchdown.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
141
24.2%
89
1092
9
29
27.1%
Cole Beasley
101
17.3%
76
640
1
11
10.3%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
12.3%
42
626
4
10
9.3%
