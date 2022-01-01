Before Josh Allen hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Allen's Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has passed for 4,048 yards (269.9 per game) while completing 65% of his passes (374-for-575), with 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He's tacked on 619 rushing yards on 102 carries and four rushing touchdowns, averaging 41.3 yards per game.

The Bills have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Allen accounts for 56.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 106 of his 575 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

The Falcons have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 253.7 yards per game through the air.

With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

Allen put together a 314-yard performance against the Patriots last week, completing 63.8% of his pass attempts and throwing for three touchdowns.

Allen added 12 carries for 64 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt in the running game.

Over his last three games, Allen has collected 832 passing yards (277.3 per game) while going 85-for-135 (63% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 197 rushing yards (65.7 ypg) on 27 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 141 24.2% 89 1092 9 29 27.1% Cole Beasley 101 17.3% 76 640 1 11 10.3% Emmanuel Sanders 72 12.3% 42 626 4 10 9.3%

