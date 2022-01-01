Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Author:

Before Josh Allen hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Allen's Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has passed for 4,048 yards (269.9 per game) while completing 65% of his passes (374-for-575), with 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • He's tacked on 619 rushing yards on 102 carries and four rushing touchdowns, averaging 41.3 yards per game.
  • The Bills have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
  • Allen accounts for 56.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 106 of his 575 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Falcons.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The Falcons have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 253.7 yards per game through the air.
  • With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Allen put together a 314-yard performance against the Patriots last week, completing 63.8% of his pass attempts and throwing for three touchdowns.
  • Allen added 12 carries for 64 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt in the running game.
  • Over his last three games, Allen has collected 832 passing yards (277.3 per game) while going 85-for-135 (63% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 197 rushing yards (65.7 ypg) on 27 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

141

24.2%

89

1092

9

29

27.1%

Cole Beasley

101

17.3%

76

640

1

11

10.3%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

12.3%

42

626

4

10

9.3%

Powered By Data Skrive