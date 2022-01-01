Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Josh Jacobs for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jacobs' team-high 677 rushing yards (45.1 per game) have come on 175 carries, with seven touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 48 passes for 319 yards (21.3 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 353 times this season, and he's carried 175 of those attempts (49.6%).
  • The Raiders have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Against the Colts, Jacobs has averaged 64 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 1.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jacobs, in two matchups versus the Colts, has not run for a TD.
  • The Colts give up 111.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Colts have conceded nine rushing TDs. They are ranked fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Jacobs racked up 129 yards on 27 carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry).
  • During his last three games, Jacobs has rushed for 205 yards on 51 carries (68.3 ypg).
  • He has tacked on nine catches for 83 yards (27.7 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Josh Jacobs

175

49.6%

677

7

26

44.1%

3.9

Kenyan Drake

63

17.8%

254

2

11

18.6%

4.0

Peyton Barber

49

13.9%

209

2

10

16.9%

4.3

Derek Carr

39

11.0%

109

0

7

11.9%

2.8

