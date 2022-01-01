Publish date:
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jacobs' team-high 677 rushing yards (45.1 per game) have come on 175 carries, with seven touchdowns.
- He's also caught 48 passes for 319 yards (21.3 per game).
- His team has run the ball 353 times this season, and he's carried 175 of those attempts (49.6%).
- The Raiders have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Against the Colts, Jacobs has averaged 64 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 1.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jacobs, in two matchups versus the Colts, has not run for a TD.
- The Colts give up 111.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Colts have conceded nine rushing TDs. They are ranked fourth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Jacobs racked up 129 yards on 27 carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry).
- During his last three games, Jacobs has rushed for 205 yards on 51 carries (68.3 ypg).
- He has tacked on nine catches for 83 yards (27.7 per game).
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs
175
49.6%
677
7
26
44.1%
3.9
Kenyan Drake
63
17.8%
254
2
11
18.6%
4.0
Peyton Barber
49
13.9%
209
2
10
16.9%
4.3
Derek Carr
39
11.0%
109
0
7
11.9%
2.8
