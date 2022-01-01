Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Justin Fields Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York

Author:

Justin Fields will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Fields and the Chicago Bears (5-10) meet the New York Giants (4-11) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Fields has thrown for 1,870 yards (124.7 ypg) on 159-of-270 passing with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.
  • He's tacked on 420 rushing yards on 72 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 28.0 yards per game.
  • The Bears, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.0% of the time while running the football 48.0% of the time.
  • Fields has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 25.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New York

  • The Giants have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 250.1 yards per game through the air.
  • With 26 passing TDs conceded this season, the Giants defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
  • Fields has passed for 509 yards (169.7 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 61.1% of his passes (44-for-72) with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He has added 109 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 36.3 yards per game.

Fields' Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

111

24.2%

62

860

3

8

15.4%

Cole Kmet

83

18.1%

53

539

0

10

19.2%

Allen Robinson II

56

12.2%

32

353

1

4

7.7%

