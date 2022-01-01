Justin Fields will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Fields and the Chicago Bears (5-10) meet the New York Giants (4-11) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds

Justin Fields Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fields has thrown for 1,870 yards (124.7 ypg) on 159-of-270 passing with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.

He's tacked on 420 rushing yards on 72 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 28.0 yards per game.

The Bears, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.0% of the time while running the football 48.0% of the time.

Fields has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 25.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New York

The Giants have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 250.1 yards per game through the air.

With 26 passing TDs conceded this season, the Giants defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.

Fields has passed for 509 yards (169.7 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 61.1% of his passes (44-for-72) with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He has added 109 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 36.3 yards per game.

Fields' Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 111 24.2% 62 860 3 8 15.4% Cole Kmet 83 18.1% 53 539 0 10 19.2% Allen Robinson II 56 12.2% 32 353 1 4 7.7%

