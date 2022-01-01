Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Justin Herbert for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) and the Denver Broncos (7-8) play in a Week 17 matchup between AFC West foes at SoFi Stadium.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Herbert has thrown for 4,394 yards (292.9 per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes (387-of-577), with 33 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 299 rushing yards on 57 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 19.9 yards per game.
  • The Chargers have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Herbert has thrown 89 passes in the red zone this season, 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • In three matchups against the Broncos, Herbert averaged 278 passing yards per game, 14.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Herbert threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Broncos, and threw multiple TD passes against them three times.
  • The Broncos are conceding 226.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Broncos have given up 18 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Texans last week, Herbert went 27-for-35 (77.1%) for 336 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.
  • He also carried the ball four times for 15 yards on the ground.
  • Herbert has thrown for 847 yards (282.3 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 69.2% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three appearances.
  • He also has 50 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown, averaging 16.7 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

140

24.2%

96

1042

5

20

22.5%

Mike Williams

108

18.7%

64

964

7

17

19.1%

Austin Ekeler

79

13.6%

62

558

7

15

16.9%

