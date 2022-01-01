In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Justin Herbert for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) and the Denver Broncos (7-8) play in a Week 17 matchup between AFC West foes at SoFi Stadium.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert has thrown for 4,394 yards (292.9 per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes (387-of-577), with 33 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He has tacked on 299 rushing yards on 57 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 19.9 yards per game.

The Chargers have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Herbert has thrown 89 passes in the red zone this season, 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Denver

In three matchups against the Broncos, Herbert averaged 278 passing yards per game, 14.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Herbert threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Broncos, and threw multiple TD passes against them three times.

The Broncos are conceding 226.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos have given up 18 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Texans last week, Herbert went 27-for-35 (77.1%) for 336 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

He also carried the ball four times for 15 yards on the ground.

Herbert has thrown for 847 yards (282.3 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 69.2% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three appearances.

He also has 50 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown, averaging 16.7 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 140 24.2% 96 1042 5 20 22.5% Mike Williams 108 18.7% 64 964 7 17 19.1% Austin Ekeler 79 13.6% 62 558 7 15 16.9%

