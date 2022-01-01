Publish date:
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Herbert has thrown for 4,394 yards (292.9 per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes (387-of-577), with 33 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He has tacked on 299 rushing yards on 57 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 19.9 yards per game.
- The Chargers have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
- Herbert has thrown 89 passes in the red zone this season, 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Denver
- In three matchups against the Broncos, Herbert averaged 278 passing yards per game, 14.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Herbert threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Broncos, and threw multiple TD passes against them three times.
- The Broncos are conceding 226.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The Broncos have given up 18 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Texans last week, Herbert went 27-for-35 (77.1%) for 336 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.
- He also carried the ball four times for 15 yards on the ground.
- Herbert has thrown for 847 yards (282.3 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 69.2% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three appearances.
- He also has 50 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown, averaging 16.7 yards per game.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
140
24.2%
96
1042
5
20
22.5%
Mike Williams
108
18.7%
64
964
7
17
19.1%
Austin Ekeler
79
13.6%
62
558
7
15
16.9%
