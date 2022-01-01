Publish date:
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Jefferson has 97 receptions (on 149 targets) for a team-high 1,451 receiving yards (96.7 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- So far this season, 27.4% of the 543 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
- Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 28.2% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In his three matchups against the Packers, Jefferson's 73.7 receiving yards average is 7.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (81.5).
- Jefferson, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Jefferson will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense (234.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Packers have given up 27 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Rams last week, Jefferson was targeted 12 times and totaled 116 yards on eight receptions.
- Jefferson's stat line over his last three games shows 19 grabs for 242 yards and two touchdowns. He put up 80.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 37 times.
Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
149
27.4%
97
1451
9
20
28.2%
Adam Thielen
95
17.5%
67
726
10
13
18.3%
K.J. Osborn
73
13.4%
46
584
5
8
11.3%
Tyler Conklin
74
13.6%
54
540
3
16
22.5%
