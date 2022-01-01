Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about K.J. Osborn and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. NFC North foes meet in Week 17 when Osborn and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) square off against the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Osborn has contributed with 584 yards on 46 grabs and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 73 times and puts up 38.9 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 13.4% of the 543 passes thrown by his team have gone Osborn's way.
  • Osborn has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.6% of the time while running the football 43.4% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Osborn's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Osborn's 6.3 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Packers are 34.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In three matchups with the Packers, Osborn has not had a touchdown catch.
  • This week Osborn will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense (234.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Packers' defense is 26th in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Osborn put together a 68-yard performance against the Rams last week on five catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Osborn has 172 receiving yards on 11 catches (19 targets) with two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 57.3 yards per game.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

K.J. Osborn

73

13.4%

46

584

5

8

11.3%

Justin Jefferson

149

27.4%

97

1451

9

20

28.2%

Adam Thielen

95

17.5%

67

726

10

13

18.3%

Tyler Conklin

74

13.6%

54

540

3

16

22.5%

Powered By Data Skrive