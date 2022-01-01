Publish date:
K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Osborn has contributed with 584 yards on 46 grabs and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 73 times and puts up 38.9 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 13.4% of the 543 passes thrown by his team have gone Osborn's way.
- Osborn has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.6% of the time while running the football 43.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Osborn's 6.3 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Packers are 34.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In three matchups with the Packers, Osborn has not had a touchdown catch.
- This week Osborn will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense (234.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Packers' defense is 26th in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Osborn put together a 68-yard performance against the Rams last week on five catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.
- Osborn has 172 receiving yards on 11 catches (19 targets) with two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 57.3 yards per game.
Osborn's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
K.J. Osborn
73
13.4%
46
584
5
8
11.3%
Justin Jefferson
149
27.4%
97
1451
9
20
28.2%
Adam Thielen
95
17.5%
67
726
10
13
18.3%
Tyler Conklin
74
13.6%
54
540
3
16
22.5%
