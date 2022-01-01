Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about K.J. Osborn and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. NFC North foes meet in Week 17 when Osborn and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) square off against the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Osborn has contributed with 584 yards on 46 grabs and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 73 times and puts up 38.9 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 13.4% of the 543 passes thrown by his team have gone Osborn's way.

Osborn has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.6% of the time while running the football 43.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Osborn's 6.3 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Packers are 34.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In three matchups with the Packers, Osborn has not had a touchdown catch.

This week Osborn will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense (234.3 yards allowed per game).

The Packers' defense is 26th in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Osborn put together a 68-yard performance against the Rams last week on five catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.

Osborn has 172 receiving yards on 11 catches (19 targets) with two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 57.3 yards per game.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % K.J. Osborn 73 13.4% 46 584 5 8 11.3% Justin Jefferson 149 27.4% 97 1451 9 20 28.2% Adam Thielen 95 17.5% 67 726 10 13 18.3% Tyler Conklin 74 13.6% 54 540 3 16 22.5%

