Before Kadarius Toney hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Toney's New York Giants (4-11) and the Chicago Bears (5-10) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Toney has recorded 420 receiving yards (28.0 per game), reeling in 39 balls on 57 targets.

So far this season, 10.3% of the 551 passes thrown by his team have gone Toney's way.

Toney has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have thrown the ball in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Toney's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

This week Toney will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (223.3 yards allowed per game).

The Bears have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 28th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Toney caught four passes for 28 yards while being targeted nine times.

Toney has grabbed four passes (on nine targets) for 28 yards (9.3 per game) over his last three games.

Toney's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 57 10.3% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Kenny Golladay 70 12.7% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Evan Engram 66 12.0% 44 392 3 4 6.7% Sterling Shepard 53 9.6% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

Powered By Data Skrive