Publish date:
Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds
Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Toney has recorded 420 receiving yards (28.0 per game), reeling in 39 balls on 57 targets.
- So far this season, 10.3% of the 551 passes thrown by his team have gone Toney's way.
- Toney has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants have thrown the ball in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Toney's matchup with the Bears.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- This week Toney will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (223.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Bears have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 28th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Toney caught four passes for 28 yards while being targeted nine times.
- Toney has grabbed four passes (on nine targets) for 28 yards (9.3 per game) over his last three games.
Toney's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kadarius Toney
57
10.3%
39
420
0
5
8.3%
Kenny Golladay
70
12.7%
34
499
0
10
16.7%
Evan Engram
66
12.0%
44
392
3
4
6.7%
Sterling Shepard
53
9.6%
36
366
1
9
15.0%
Powered By Data Skrive