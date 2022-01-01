Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago

Author:

Before Kadarius Toney hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Toney's New York Giants (4-11) and the Chicago Bears (5-10) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Toney has recorded 420 receiving yards (28.0 per game), reeling in 39 balls on 57 targets.
  • So far this season, 10.3% of the 551 passes thrown by his team have gone Toney's way.
  • Toney has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants have thrown the ball in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • This week Toney will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (223.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bears have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 28th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Toney caught four passes for 28 yards while being targeted nine times.
  • Toney has grabbed four passes (on nine targets) for 28 yards (9.3 per game) over his last three games.

Toney's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kadarius Toney

57

10.3%

39

420

0

5

8.3%

Kenny Golladay

70

12.7%

34

499

0

10

16.7%

Evan Engram

66

12.0%

44

392

3

4

6.7%

Sterling Shepard

53

9.6%

36

366

1

9

15.0%

