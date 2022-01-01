The Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) will try to keep their eight-game winning run intact in a Week 17 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Kansas City has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51 points in eight of 15 games this season.

In 46.7% of Cincinnati's games this season (7/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 51.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 4.4 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 9.0 points greater than the 42 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 52.5, 1.5 points above Sunday's over/under of 51.

The 51 total in this game is 4.7 points higher than the 46.3 average total in Bengals games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City is 8-7-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Chiefs have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 5-5 ATS in those games.

Kansas City has hit the over in 53.3% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 15 games with a set point total).

This year, the Chiefs score 6.5 more points per game (28.1) than the Bengals give up (21.6).

Kansas City is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.6 points.

The Chiefs collect 396.1 yards per game, 51.2 more yards than the 344.9 the Bengals allow per matchup.

When Kansas City picks up more than 344.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, six more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (19).

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has eight wins against the spread in 15 games this season.

The Bengals have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).

The Bengals rack up 6.9 more points per game (27.3) than the Chiefs allow (20.4).

Cincinnati is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team notches more than 20.4 points.

The Bengals average 365.9 yards per game, just 3.7 more than the 362.2 the Chiefs give up.

In games that Cincinnati piles up more than 362.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Bengals have 21 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 28 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Cincinnati is 3-5 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 4.5-point underdogs or more, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1).

Cincinnati has hit the over in five of eight games at home this season.

The average total in Bengals home games this season is 47.2 points, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (51).

Kansas City is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, on the road.

The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1) on the road as 4.5-point favorites or more.

In six away games this season, Kansas City has gone over the total four times.

Chiefs away games this season average 54.3 total points, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under (51).

