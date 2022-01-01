Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) will try to keep their eight-game winning run intact in a Week 17 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51 points in eight of 15 games this season.
  • In 46.7% of Cincinnati's games this season (7/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 51.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 4.4 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 9.0 points greater than the 42 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Chiefs games this season is 52.5, 1.5 points above Sunday's over/under of 51.
  • The 51 total in this game is 4.7 points higher than the 46.3 average total in Bengals games this season.
  • Kansas City is 8-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • So far this season, the Chiefs have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 5-5 ATS in those games.
  • Kansas City has hit the over in 53.3% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Chiefs score 6.5 more points per game (28.1) than the Bengals give up (21.6).
  • Kansas City is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.6 points.
  • The Chiefs collect 396.1 yards per game, 51.2 more yards than the 344.9 the Bengals allow per matchup.
  • When Kansas City picks up more than 344.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, six more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (19).
  • Cincinnati has eight wins against the spread in 15 games this season.
  • The Bengals have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).
  • The Bengals rack up 6.9 more points per game (27.3) than the Chiefs allow (20.4).
  • Cincinnati is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team notches more than 20.4 points.
  • The Bengals average 365.9 yards per game, just 3.7 more than the 362.2 the Chiefs give up.
  • In games that Cincinnati piles up more than 362.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Bengals have 21 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 28 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati is 3-5 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 4.5-point underdogs or more, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1).
  • Cincinnati has hit the over in five of eight games at home this season.
  • The average total in Bengals home games this season is 47.2 points, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (51).
  • Kansas City is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, on the road.
  • The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1) on the road as 4.5-point favorites or more.
  • In six away games this season, Kansas City has gone over the total four times.
  • Chiefs away games this season average 54.3 total points, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under (51).

