Kansas State vs. LSU Texas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
- In 63.6% of LSU's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's over/under of 48.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.4, is 5.4 points greater than Tuesday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 46.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 53.0 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Tuesday's total.
- The 60.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 12.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Wildcats have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
- Kansas State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats rack up just 1.0 more point per game (26.3) than the Tigers surrender (25.3).
- Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.3 points.
- The Wildcats average just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3), than the Tigers give up per outing (372.2).
- In games that Kansas State churns out over 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
- So far this year, the Tigers have been installed as underdogs by a 4.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
- LSU's games this season have hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This season the Tigers average 6.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats give up (21.1).
- LSU is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.1 points.
- The Tigers rack up 373.7 yards per game, 25.7 more yards than the 348.0 the Wildcats allow.
- LSU is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up more than 348.0 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (15).
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|LSU
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
21.1
Avg. Points Allowed
25.3
355.3
Avg. Total Yards
373.7
348.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.2
14
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
13