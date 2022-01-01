The Texas Bowl will see the Kansas State Wildcats meet the LSU Tigers.

Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

In 63.6% of LSU's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's over/under of 48.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.4, is 5.4 points greater than Tuesday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 53.0 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Tuesday's total.

The 60.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 12.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Wildcats have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Kansas State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Wildcats rack up just 1.0 more point per game (26.3) than the Tigers surrender (25.3).

Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.3 points.

The Wildcats average just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3), than the Tigers give up per outing (372.2).

In games that Kansas State churns out over 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Tigers have been installed as underdogs by a 4.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

LSU's games this season have hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Tigers average 6.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats give up (21.1).

LSU is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.1 points.

The Tigers rack up 373.7 yards per game, 25.7 more yards than the 348.0 the Wildcats allow.

LSU is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up more than 348.0 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (15).

Season Stats