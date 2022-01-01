Before placing any wagers on Kareem Hunt's player prop bet markets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North rivals take the field in Week 17 when Hunt and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hunt has collected 386 rushing yards (25.7 per game) on 78 attempts with five touchdowns.

He's also caught 22 passes for 174 yards (11.6 per game).

He has handled 78, or 18.4%, of his team's 424 rushing attempts this season.

The Browns, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Against the Steelers, Hunt has averaged 34.9 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups, 7.4 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Hunt has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Steelers, and had multiple TDs in that game.

Hunt will go up against a Steelers squad that allows 142.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.

The Steelers have allowed 16 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.

Over his last three outings, Hunt has run for 5 yards on two carries (1.7 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kareem Hunt 78 18.4% 386 5 15 19.2% 4.9 Nick Chubb 207 48.8% 1,143 8 35 44.9% 5.5 D'Ernest Johnson 70 16.5% 398 2 12 15.4% 5.7 Baker Mayfield 35 8.3% 118 1 3 3.8% 3.4

