January 1, 2022
Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

Before placing any wagers on Kareem Hunt's player prop bet markets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North rivals take the field in Week 17 when Hunt and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Hunt has collected 386 rushing yards (25.7 per game) on 78 attempts with five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 22 passes for 174 yards (11.6 per game).
  • He has handled 78, or 18.4%, of his team's 424 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Browns, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Against the Steelers, Hunt has averaged 34.9 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups, 7.4 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Hunt has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Steelers, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Hunt will go up against a Steelers squad that allows 142.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.
  • The Steelers have allowed 16 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.
  • Over his last three outings, Hunt has run for 5 yards on two carries (1.7 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Kareem Hunt

78

18.4%

386

5

15

19.2%

4.9

Nick Chubb

207

48.8%

1,143

8

35

44.9%

5.5

D'Ernest Johnson

70

16.5%

398

2

12

15.4%

5.7

Baker Mayfield

35

8.3%

118

1

3

3.8%

3.4

