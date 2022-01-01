Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Keenan Allen for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) and the Denver Broncos (7-8) meet in a Week 17 matchup between AFC West foes at SoFi Stadium.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has 96 catches (140 targets) and a team-high 1,042 receiving yards (69.5 ypg) plus five touchdowns.

Allen has been the target of 24.2% (140 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.

With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Allen has been on the receiving end of 22.5% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.2% of the time while running the football 38.8% of the time.

Matchup vs. Denver

Allen is averaging 51.9 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Broncos, 21.6 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).

Allen has caught a touchdown pass against the Broncos four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

The Broncos have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 226.3 yards per game through the air.

With 18 passing TDs allowed this year, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Allen put together a 35-yard performance against the Texans last week on four catches while being targeted six times.

Allen's 10 grabs have led to 113 yards (37.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 16 times.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 140 24.2% 96 1042 5 20 22.5% Mike Williams 108 18.7% 64 964 7 17 19.1% Austin Ekeler 79 13.6% 62 558 7 15 16.9% Jared Cook 75 13.0% 44 484 4 12 13.5%

