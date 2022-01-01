Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Keenan Allen for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) and the Denver Broncos (7-8) meet in a Week 17 matchup between AFC West foes at SoFi Stadium.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has 96 catches (140 targets) and a team-high 1,042 receiving yards (69.5 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
  • Allen has been the target of 24.2% (140 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.
  • With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Allen has been on the receiving end of 22.5% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.2% of the time while running the football 38.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • Allen is averaging 51.9 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Broncos, 21.6 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).
  • Allen has caught a touchdown pass against the Broncos four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Allen's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
  • The Broncos have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 226.3 yards per game through the air.
  • With 18 passing TDs allowed this year, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Allen put together a 35-yard performance against the Texans last week on four catches while being targeted six times.
  • Allen's 10 grabs have led to 113 yards (37.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 16 times.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

140

24.2%

96

1042

5

20

22.5%

Mike Williams

108

18.7%

64

964

7

17

19.1%

Austin Ekeler

79

13.6%

62

558

7

15

16.9%

Jared Cook

75

13.0%

44

484

4

12

13.5%

