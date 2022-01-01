Publish date:
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has 96 catches (140 targets) and a team-high 1,042 receiving yards (69.5 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
- Allen has been the target of 24.2% (140 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.
- With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Allen has been on the receiving end of 22.5% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.2% of the time while running the football 38.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Allen is averaging 51.9 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Broncos, 21.6 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).
- Allen has caught a touchdown pass against the Broncos four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Allen's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
- The Broncos have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 226.3 yards per game through the air.
- With 18 passing TDs allowed this year, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Allen put together a 35-yard performance against the Texans last week on four catches while being targeted six times.
- Allen's 10 grabs have led to 113 yards (37.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 16 times.
Allen's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
140
24.2%
96
1042
5
20
22.5%
Mike Williams
108
18.7%
64
964
7
17
19.1%
Austin Ekeler
79
13.6%
62
558
7
15
16.9%
Jared Cook
75
13.0%
44
484
4
12
13.5%
