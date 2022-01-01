There will be player prop betting options available for Kendrick Bourne before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Bourne's New England Patriots (9-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne has also added 700 yards on 47 catches and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 60 times and puts up 46.7 receiving yards per game.

Bourne has been the target of 12.7% (60 total) of his team's 471 passing attempts this season.

Bourne has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 6.1% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Bourne had 12 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Jaguars, 28.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (40.5).

Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Jaguars.

The Jaguars have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 242.4 yards per game through the air.

With 20 passing TDs conceded this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bills, Bourne reeled in two passes for 33 yards (16.5 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.

Over his last three outings, Bourne has caught five passes for 77 yards. He was targeted seven times, and averaged 25.7 yards per game.

Bourne's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 60 12.7% 47 700 5 4 6.1% Jakobi Meyers 110 23.4% 71 723 1 12 18.2% Hunter Henry 64 13.6% 42 480 9 17 25.8% Nelson Agholor 61 13.0% 36 450 3 6 9.1%

