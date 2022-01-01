Publish date:
Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bourne has also added 700 yards on 47 catches and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 60 times and puts up 46.7 receiving yards per game.
- Bourne has been the target of 12.7% (60 total) of his team's 471 passing attempts this season.
- Bourne has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 6.1% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Bourne had 12 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Jaguars, 28.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (40.5).
- Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Jaguars.
- The Jaguars have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 242.4 yards per game through the air.
- With 20 passing TDs conceded this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bills, Bourne reeled in two passes for 33 yards (16.5 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.
- Over his last three outings, Bourne has caught five passes for 77 yards. He was targeted seven times, and averaged 25.7 yards per game.
Bourne's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
60
12.7%
47
700
5
4
6.1%
Jakobi Meyers
110
23.4%
71
723
1
12
18.2%
Hunter Henry
64
13.6%
42
480
9
17
25.8%
Nelson Agholor
61
13.0%
36
450
3
6
9.1%
