January 1, 2022
Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Kendrick Bourne before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Bourne's New England Patriots (9-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bourne has also added 700 yards on 47 catches and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 60 times and puts up 46.7 receiving yards per game.
  • Bourne has been the target of 12.7% (60 total) of his team's 471 passing attempts this season.
  • Bourne has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 6.1% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Bourne had 12 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Jaguars, 28.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (40.5).
  • Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Jaguars.
  • The Jaguars have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 242.4 yards per game through the air.
  • With 20 passing TDs conceded this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bills, Bourne reeled in two passes for 33 yards (16.5 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.
  • Over his last three outings, Bourne has caught five passes for 77 yards. He was targeted seven times, and averaged 25.7 yards per game.

Bourne's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kendrick Bourne

60

12.7%

47

700

5

4

6.1%

Jakobi Meyers

110

23.4%

71

723

1

12

18.2%

Hunter Henry

64

13.6%

42

480

9

17

25.8%

Nelson Agholor

61

13.0%

36

450

3

6

9.1%

