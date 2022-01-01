Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Kenneth Gainwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Kenneth Gainwell ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gainwell and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 against the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Gainwell has run for 209 yards on 55 carries (13.9 ypg), with four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 16.3 receiving yards per game, catching 29 passes for 244 yards and one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 483 times this season, and he's taken 55 of those attempts (11.4%).
  • The Eagles, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.3% of the time while running the football 52.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • In his single career matchup against the Football Team, Gainwell finished with zero rushing yards, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Football Team.
  • Conceding 104.2 rushing yards per game, the Football Team have the eighth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This season the Football Team are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • Gainwell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Giants.
  • Gainwell has put up 54 rushing yards on 12 carries (18.0 yards per game) with one touchdown in his last three games.
  • He's also caught six passes for 39 yards (13.0 per game).

Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Kenneth Gainwell

55

11.4%

209

4

8

8.5%

3.8

Miles Sanders

137

28.4%

754

0

20

21.3%

5.5

Jalen Hurts

132

27.3%

740

10

30

31.9%

5.6

Jordan Howard

75

15.5%

380

3

20

21.3%

5.1

