Kenneth Gainwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington
Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds
Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Gainwell has run for 209 yards on 55 carries (13.9 ypg), with four touchdowns.
- He also averages 16.3 receiving yards per game, catching 29 passes for 244 yards and one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 483 times this season, and he's taken 55 of those attempts (11.4%).
- The Eagles, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.3% of the time while running the football 52.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Washington
- In his single career matchup against the Football Team, Gainwell finished with zero rushing yards, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Football Team.
- Conceding 104.2 rushing yards per game, the Football Team have the eighth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This season the Football Team are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).
Recent Performances
- Gainwell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Giants.
- Gainwell has put up 54 rushing yards on 12 carries (18.0 yards per game) with one touchdown in his last three games.
- He's also caught six passes for 39 yards (13.0 per game).
Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Kenneth Gainwell
55
11.4%
209
4
8
8.5%
3.8
Miles Sanders
137
28.4%
754
0
20
21.3%
5.5
Jalen Hurts
132
27.3%
740
10
30
31.9%
5.6
Jordan Howard
75
15.5%
380
3
20
21.3%
5.1
