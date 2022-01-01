Publish date:
Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago
Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds
Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Golladay's team-high 499 receiving yards (33.3 per game) have come on 34 catches (70 targets).
- So far this season, 12.7% of the 551 passes thrown by his team have gone Golladay's way.
- Golladay has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while running the ball 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Golladay has averaged 58 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Bears, 7.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Golladay has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bears three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The 223.3 yards per game the Bears are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bears defense is ranked 28th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Golladay reeled in three passes for 22 yards while being targeted eight times.
- Over his last three outings, Golladay racked up eight catches on 24 targets and averaged 30.0 receiving yards.
Golladay's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kenny Golladay
70
12.7%
34
499
0
10
16.7%
Kadarius Toney
57
10.3%
39
420
0
5
8.3%
Evan Engram
66
12.0%
44
392
3
4
6.7%
Sterling Shepard
53
9.6%
36
366
1
9
15.0%
