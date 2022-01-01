Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kenny Golladay, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Golladay's New York Giants (4-11) and the Chicago Bears (5-10) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Golladay's team-high 499 receiving yards (33.3 per game) have come on 34 catches (70 targets).

So far this season, 12.7% of the 551 passes thrown by his team have gone Golladay's way.

Golladay has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while running the ball 39.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Golladay has averaged 58 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Bears, 7.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Golladay has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bears three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The 223.3 yards per game the Bears are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bears defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Golladay reeled in three passes for 22 yards while being targeted eight times.

Over his last three outings, Golladay racked up eight catches on 24 targets and averaged 30.0 receiving yards.

Golladay's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kenny Golladay 70 12.7% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Kadarius Toney 57 10.3% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Evan Engram 66 12.0% 44 392 3 4 6.7% Sterling Shepard 53 9.6% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

