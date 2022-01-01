Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kenny Golladay, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Golladay's New York Giants (4-11) and the Chicago Bears (5-10) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Golladay's team-high 499 receiving yards (33.3 per game) have come on 34 catches (70 targets).
  • So far this season, 12.7% of the 551 passes thrown by his team have gone Golladay's way.
  • Golladay has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while running the ball 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Golladay has averaged 58 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Bears, 7.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Golladay has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bears three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The 223.3 yards per game the Bears are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bears defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Golladay reeled in three passes for 22 yards while being targeted eight times.
  • Over his last three outings, Golladay racked up eight catches on 24 targets and averaged 30.0 receiving yards.

Golladay's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kenny Golladay

70

12.7%

34

499

0

10

16.7%

Kadarius Toney

57

10.3%

39

420

0

5

8.3%

Evan Engram

66

12.0%

44

392

3

4

6.7%

Sterling Shepard

53

9.6%

36

366

1

9

15.0%

