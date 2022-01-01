Publish date:
Kentucky vs. Iowa Citrus Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky's games this season have gone over 44 points nine of 12 times.
- In 46.2% of Iowa's games this season (6/13), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 44.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.2, is 13.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 2.7 points above the 41.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 52.9 points per game in 2021, 8.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 43.0 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Kentucky has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 3 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those games.
- Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).
- The Wildcats score 14.1 more points per game (33.3) than the Hawkeyes give up (19.2).
- When Kentucky scores more than 19.2 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Wildcats rack up 103.3 more yards per game (430.2) than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (326.9).
- When Kentucky totals more than 326.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Wildcats have 20 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 29 takeaways .
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).
- Iowa has gone over the point total in 46.2% of its opportunities this season (six times over 13 games with a set point total).
- The Hawkeyes score just 1.8 more points per game (23.9) than the Wildcats give up (22.1).
- Iowa is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.1 points.
- The Hawkeyes average 297.5 yards per game, 39.6 fewer yards than the 337.1 the Wildcats give up.
- Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up over 337.1 yards.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (9).
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Iowa
33.3
Avg. Points Scored
23.9
22.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
430.2
Avg. Total Yards
297.5
337.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
326.9
20
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
29