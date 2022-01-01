The Kentucky Wildcats will meet the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky's games this season have gone over 44 points nine of 12 times.

In 46.2% of Iowa's games this season (6/13), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 44.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.2, is 13.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.7 points above the 41.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 52.9 points per game in 2021, 8.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 43.0 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Wildcats have been favored by 3 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those games.

Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).

The Wildcats score 14.1 more points per game (33.3) than the Hawkeyes give up (19.2).

When Kentucky scores more than 19.2 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Wildcats rack up 103.3 more yards per game (430.2) than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (326.9).

When Kentucky totals more than 326.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Wildcats have 20 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 29 takeaways .

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Iowa has gone over the point total in 46.2% of its opportunities this season (six times over 13 games with a set point total).

The Hawkeyes score just 1.8 more points per game (23.9) than the Wildcats give up (22.1).

Iowa is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.1 points.

The Hawkeyes average 297.5 yards per game, 39.6 fewer yards than the 337.1 the Wildcats give up.

Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up over 337.1 yards.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (9).

Season Stats