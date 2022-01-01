Publish date:
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pitts has reeled in 64 balls, with a team-high 949 receiving yards plus one touchdown. He has been targeted 101 times, and is averaging 63.3 yards per game.
- Pitts has been the target of 19.5% (101 total) of his team's 517 passing attempts this season.
- Pitts (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have run 59.0% passing plays and 41.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- This week Pitts will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Bills' defense is first in the league, allowing 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Lions, Pitts was targeted six times, totaling 102 yards on six receptions (averaging 17 yards per grab).
- Pitts has racked up 240 yards during his last three games (80.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in 15 balls on 19 targets.
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
101
19.5%
64
949
1
13
18.3%
Russell Gage
76
14.7%
54
594
3
8
11.3%
Cordarrelle Patterson
66
12.8%
49
523
5
12
16.9%
Olamide Zaccheaus
47
9.1%
26
351
3
8
11.3%
