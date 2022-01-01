Skip to main content
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Author:

Kyle Pitts has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) meet the Buffalo Bills (9-6) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pitts has reeled in 64 balls, with a team-high 949 receiving yards plus one touchdown. He has been targeted 101 times, and is averaging 63.3 yards per game.
  • Pitts has been the target of 19.5% (101 total) of his team's 517 passing attempts this season.
  • Pitts (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have run 59.0% passing plays and 41.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • This week Pitts will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bills' defense is first in the league, allowing 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Lions, Pitts was targeted six times, totaling 102 yards on six receptions (averaging 17 yards per grab).
  • Pitts has racked up 240 yards during his last three games (80.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in 15 balls on 19 targets.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

101

19.5%

64

949

1

13

18.3%

Russell Gage

76

14.7%

54

594

3

8

11.3%

Cordarrelle Patterson

66

12.8%

49

523

5

12

16.9%

Olamide Zaccheaus

47

9.1%

26

351

3

8

11.3%

