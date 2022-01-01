Bookmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Kyler Murray ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Murray has thrown for 3,284 yards (218.9 ypg) on 279-of-404 passing with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.

He also adds 344 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 74 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.

Murray has thrown 58 passes in the red zone this season, 36.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Dallas

In one matchup against the Cowboys, Murray threw for 188 passing yards, 82.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Murray threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Cowboys.

This week Murray will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).

The Cowboys have given up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Colts, Murray had 245 yards while completing 62.8% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.

He also added 74 yards on four carries, averaging 18.5 yards per carry without a touchdown.

Over his last three games, Murray has racked up 885 passing yards (295.0 yards per game) while going 82-for-133 (61.7% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions.

He has tacked on 138 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 46.0 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 91 17.7% 69 860 5 8 11.6% A.J. Green 77 15.0% 47 751 3 14 20.3% Zach Ertz 93 - 60 638 5 16 -

Powered By Data Skrive