January 1, 2022
Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas

Author:

Bookmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Kyler Murray ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Murray has thrown for 3,284 yards (218.9 ypg) on 279-of-404 passing with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.
  • He also adds 344 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 74 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.
  • Murray has thrown 58 passes in the red zone this season, 36.5% of his team's red zone plays.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Murray's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In one matchup against the Cowboys, Murray threw for 188 passing yards, 82.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Murray threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Cowboys.
  • This week Murray will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cowboys have given up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Colts, Murray had 245 yards while completing 62.8% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.
  • He also added 74 yards on four carries, averaging 18.5 yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Murray has racked up 885 passing yards (295.0 yards per game) while going 82-for-133 (61.7% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 138 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 46.0 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

91

17.7%

69

860

5

8

11.6%

A.J. Green

77

15.0%

47

751

3

14

20.3%

Zach Ertz

93

-

60

638

5

16

-

