Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Murray has thrown for 3,284 yards (218.9 ypg) on 279-of-404 passing with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.
- He also adds 344 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 74 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
- The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.
- Murray has thrown 58 passes in the red zone this season, 36.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- In one matchup against the Cowboys, Murray threw for 188 passing yards, 82.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Murray threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Cowboys.
- This week Murray will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Cowboys have given up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Colts, Murray had 245 yards while completing 62.8% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.
- He also added 74 yards on four carries, averaging 18.5 yards per carry without a touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Murray has racked up 885 passing yards (295.0 yards per game) while going 82-for-133 (61.7% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He has tacked on 138 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 46.0 yards per game.
Murray's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
91
17.7%
69
860
5
8
11.6%
A.J. Green
77
15.0%
47
751
3
14
20.3%
Zach Ertz
93
-
60
638
5
16
-
