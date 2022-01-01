Before placing any bets on Lamar Jackson's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (8-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This campaign Jackson has recorded 2,882 passing yards (192.1 per game) while connecting on 246 of 382 passes (64.4% completion percentage), with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He's also rushed 133 times for 767 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 51.1 yards per game.

The Ravens have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Jackson accounts for 37.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 382 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In one matchup against the Rams, Jackson had 169 passing yards, 14.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Rams.

This week Jackson will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (262.6 yards allowed per game).

The Rams have given up 15 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.

Over his last three games, Jackson has racked up 17 passing yards (5.7 per game) while going 4-for-4 (100% completion percentage) and throwing zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 132 24.1% 93 1187 9 19 27.5% Marquise Brown 130 23.8% 85 953 6 14 20.3% Rashod Bateman 54 9.9% 37 435 1 5 7.2%

Powered By Data Skrive