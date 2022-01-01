Publish date:
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This campaign Jackson has recorded 2,882 passing yards (192.1 per game) while connecting on 246 of 382 passes (64.4% completion percentage), with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
- He's also rushed 133 times for 767 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 51.1 yards per game.
- The Ravens have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
- Jackson accounts for 37.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 382 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Rams.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In one matchup against the Rams, Jackson had 169 passing yards, 14.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Rams.
- This week Jackson will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (262.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Rams have given up 15 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.
- Over his last three games, Jackson has racked up 17 passing yards (5.7 per game) while going 4-for-4 (100% completion percentage) and throwing zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Jackson's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
132
24.1%
93
1187
9
19
27.5%
Marquise Brown
130
23.8%
85
953
6
14
20.3%
Rashod Bateman
54
9.9%
37
435
1
5
7.2%
Powered By Data Skrive