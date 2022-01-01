Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before placing any bets on Lamar Jackson's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (8-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This campaign Jackson has recorded 2,882 passing yards (192.1 per game) while connecting on 246 of 382 passes (64.4% completion percentage), with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 133 times for 767 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 51.1 yards per game.
  • The Ravens have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jackson accounts for 37.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 382 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In one matchup against the Rams, Jackson had 169 passing yards, 14.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Rams.
  • This week Jackson will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (262.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Rams have given up 15 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.
  • Over his last three games, Jackson has racked up 17 passing yards (5.7 per game) while going 4-for-4 (100% completion percentage) and throwing zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

132

24.1%

93

1187

9

19

27.5%

Marquise Brown

130

23.8%

85

953

6

14

20.3%

Rashod Bateman

54

9.9%

37

435

1

5

7.2%

