Laquon Treadwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England
Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds
Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Treadwell has caught 24 passes on 40 targets for 323 yards, averaging 21.5 yards per game.
- Treadwell has been the target of 40 of his team's 545 passing attempts this season, or 7.3% of the target share.
- Treadwell (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 7.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New England
- Treadwell's 13 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Patriots are 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Patriots.
- The 209.0 passing yards the Patriots give up per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Patriots' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Jets, Treadwell was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 54 yards.
- Over his last three games, Treadwell has caught 14 passes on 20 targets for 179 yards, averaging 59.7 yards per game.
Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Laquon Treadwell
40
7.3%
24
323
0
3
7.0%
Marvin Jones Jr.
106
19.4%
64
698
3
14
32.6%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
90
16.5%
56
544
0
6
14.0%
Dan Arnold
52
-
35
408
0
4
-
