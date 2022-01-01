Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Laquon Treadwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

Author:

Laquon Treadwell has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Treadwell's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Treadwell has caught 24 passes on 40 targets for 323 yards, averaging 21.5 yards per game.
  • Treadwell has been the target of 40 of his team's 545 passing attempts this season, or 7.3% of the target share.
  • Treadwell (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 7.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New England

  • Treadwell's 13 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Patriots are 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Patriots.
  • The 209.0 passing yards the Patriots give up per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Patriots' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Jets, Treadwell was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 54 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Treadwell has caught 14 passes on 20 targets for 179 yards, averaging 59.7 yards per game.

Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laquon Treadwell

40

7.3%

24

323

0

3

7.0%

Marvin Jones Jr.

106

19.4%

64

698

3

14

32.6%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

90

16.5%

56

544

0

6

14.0%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

