Laquon Treadwell has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Treadwell's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Treadwell has caught 24 passes on 40 targets for 323 yards, averaging 21.5 yards per game.

Treadwell has been the target of 40 of his team's 545 passing attempts this season, or 7.3% of the target share.

Treadwell (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 7.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New England

Treadwell's 13 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Patriots are 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Patriots.

The 209.0 passing yards the Patriots give up per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

The Patriots' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jets, Treadwell was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 54 yards.

Over his last three games, Treadwell has caught 14 passes on 20 targets for 179 yards, averaging 59.7 yards per game.

Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laquon Treadwell 40 7.3% 24 323 0 3 7.0% Marvin Jones Jr. 106 19.4% 64 698 3 14 32.6% Laviska Shenault Jr. 90 16.5% 56 544 0 6 14.0% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

