Before placing any bets on Latavius Murray's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Murray and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) square off against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Latavius Murray Prop Bet Odds

Latavius Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Murray has run for 320 yards on 92 carries (21.3 ypg), with five touchdowns.

And he has caught 10 passes for 75 yards (5.0 per game).

He has handled 92, or 20.5%, of his team's 449 rushing attempts this season.

The Ravens have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his three career matchups against them, Murray has averaged 34.7 rushing yards against the Rams, 4.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Murray, in three matchups versus the Rams, has run for a TD once, including multiple scores in that game.

Note: Murray's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams have the NFL's sixth-ranked defense against the run, giving up 96.9 yards per game.

The Ravens are up against the NFL's 26th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (17 this season).

Recent Performances

Against the Bengals last week, Murray rushed five times for 12 yards.

He tacked on one reception for 12 yards in the passing game.

Murray has rushed for 61 yards on 13 carries (20.3 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three games.

Murray's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Latavius Murray 92 20.5% 320 5 15 26.3% 3.5 Lamar Jackson 133 29.6% 767 2 16 28.1% 5.8 Devonta Freeman 114 25.4% 479 5 13 22.8% 4.2 Ty'Son Williams 34 7.6% 181 1 4 7.0% 5.3

