Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Latavius Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before placing any bets on Latavius Murray's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Murray and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) square off against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Latavius Murray Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Murray has run for 320 yards on 92 carries (21.3 ypg), with five touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 10 passes for 75 yards (5.0 per game).
  • He has handled 92, or 20.5%, of his team's 449 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Ravens have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Murray's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his three career matchups against them, Murray has averaged 34.7 rushing yards against the Rams, 4.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Murray, in three matchups versus the Rams, has run for a TD once, including multiple scores in that game.
  • Note: Murray's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The Rams have the NFL's sixth-ranked defense against the run, giving up 96.9 yards per game.
  • The Ravens are up against the NFL's 26th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (17 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bengals last week, Murray rushed five times for 12 yards.
  • He tacked on one reception for 12 yards in the passing game.
  • Murray has rushed for 61 yards on 13 carries (20.3 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three games.

Murray's Baltimore Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Latavius Murray

92

20.5%

320

5

15

26.3%

3.5

Lamar Jackson

133

29.6%

767

2

16

28.1%

5.8

Devonta Freeman

114

25.4%

479

5

13

22.8%

4.2

Ty'Son Williams

34

7.6%

181

1

4

7.0%

5.3

Powered By Data Skrive