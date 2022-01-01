Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Laviska Shenault Jr., who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) meet the New England Patriots (9-6) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Shenault's 56 grabs have yielded 544 yards (36.3 ypg). He's been targeted 90 times.
  • Shenault has been the target of 90 of his team's 545 passing attempts this season, or 16.5% of the target share.
  • Shenault has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 14.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New England

  • The 209.0 yards per game the Patriots are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Patriots' defense is fourth in the NFL, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Shenault did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Jets.
  • In his last three games, Shenault has eight catches (on 14 targets) for 73 yards, averaging 24.3 yards per game.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laviska Shenault Jr.

90

16.5%

56

544

0

6

14.0%

Marvin Jones Jr.

106

19.4%

64

698

3

14

32.6%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

Laquon Treadwell

40

7.3%

24

323

0

3

7.0%

