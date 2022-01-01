AFC West rivals will clash in NFL Week 17 action when the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) battle the Denver Broncos (7-8).

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in 10 of 15 games this season.

In 26.7% of Denver's games this season (4/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

The two teams combine to average 47.1 points per game, 1.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 0.8 points above the 44.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Chargers games this season feature an average total of 49.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 45.5 over/under in this game is 1.5 points above the 44.0 average total in Broncos games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this season.

The Chargers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on eight of 15 set point totals (53.3%).

The Chargers rack up 27.2 points per game, 9.9 more than the Broncos give up per outing (17.3).

Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall this season when the team scores more than 17.3 points.

The Chargers collect 69.3 more yards per game (390.2) than the Broncos allow per matchup (320.9).

When Los Angeles piles up more than 320.9 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 8-5 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over one more time (20 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Broncos stats and trends

Against the spread, Denver is 7-8-0 this season.

The Broncos have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).

Denver's games this year have hit the over in 20% of its opportunities (three times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Broncos rack up 19.9 points per game, 7.5 fewer than the Chargers surrender (27.4).

Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.4 points.

The Broncos rack up 34.8 fewer yards per game (329.0) than the Chargers allow (363.8).

In games that Denver piles up more than 363.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Broncos have 16 giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 20 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Los Angeles is 3-5 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home.

At home, the Chargers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7.5-point favorites or greater.

Los Angeles has gone over the total in five of eight games at home this season.

Chargers home games this season average 50.4 total points, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Denver is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, away from home.

Denver has gone over the total once in seven road games this season.

This season, Broncos away games average 43.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).

