January 1, 2022
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC West rivals will clash in NFL Week 17 action when the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) battle the Denver Broncos (7-8).

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • In 26.7% of Denver's games this season (4/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 47.1 points per game, 1.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 0.8 points above the 44.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Chargers games this season feature an average total of 49.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 45.5 over/under in this game is 1.5 points above the 44.0 average total in Broncos games this season.
  • Los Angeles has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this season.
  • The Chargers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on eight of 15 set point totals (53.3%).
  • The Chargers rack up 27.2 points per game, 9.9 more than the Broncos give up per outing (17.3).
  • Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall this season when the team scores more than 17.3 points.
  • The Chargers collect 69.3 more yards per game (390.2) than the Broncos allow per matchup (320.9).
  • When Los Angeles piles up more than 320.9 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 8-5 overall.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over one more time (20 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (19) this season.
  • Against the spread, Denver is 7-8-0 this season.
  • The Broncos have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Denver's games this year have hit the over in 20% of its opportunities (three times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Broncos rack up 19.9 points per game, 7.5 fewer than the Chargers surrender (27.4).
  • Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.4 points.
  • The Broncos rack up 34.8 fewer yards per game (329.0) than the Chargers allow (363.8).
  • In games that Denver piles up more than 363.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Broncos have 16 giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 20 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles is 3-5 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home.
  • At home, the Chargers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7.5-point favorites or greater.
  • Los Angeles has gone over the total in five of eight games at home this season.
  • Chargers home games this season average 50.4 total points, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).
  • Denver is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, away from home.
  • Denver has gone over the total once in seven road games this season.
  • This season, Broncos away games average 43.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).

