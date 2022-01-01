The Los Angeles Rams (11-4) will attempt to extend their four-game winning run when they battle the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) in Week 17.

Odds for Rams vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in 10 of 15 games this season.

So far this season, 53.3% of Baltimore's games (8/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 46.

The two teams combine to score 51.4 points per game, 5.4 more than the total in this contest.

The 45.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 46 total in this contest.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2021, 3.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 46-point over/under for this game is 0.9 points below the 46.9 points per game average total in Ravens games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has eight wins against the spread in 15 games this year.

This season, the Rams have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 53.3% of its opportunities (eight times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Rams score 27.7 points per game, 4.0 more than the Ravens surrender per matchup (23.7).

When Los Angeles scores more than 23.7 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Rams collect only 13.0 more yards per game (379.1), than the Ravens give up per outing (366.1).

In games that Los Angeles churns out over 366.1 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over seven more times (18 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Ravens stats and trends

Against the spread, Baltimore is 7-8-0 this season.

The Ravens have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Baltimore's games this season have hit the over on eight of 15 set point totals (53.3%).

The Ravens put up just 2.0 more points per game (23.7) than the Rams give up (21.7).

When Baltimore scores more than 21.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Ravens rack up 43.0 more yards per game (382.1) than the Rams give up (339.1).

When Baltimore churns out over 339.1 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

This season the Ravens have turned the ball over 21 times, while the Rams have forced 21 turnovers.

Home and road insights

Baltimore is 4-3 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, at home.

At home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3) as 5.5-point underdogs or greater.

In five of seven home games this year, Baltimore has hit the over.

The average point total in Ravens home games this season is 48.7 points, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under (46).

In away games, Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread, and 6-2 overall.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-1) as 5.5-point favorites or more away from home.

In five of eight away games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over.

The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.3 points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (46).

