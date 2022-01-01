Skip to main content
Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Rams (11-4) will attempt to extend their four-game winning run when they battle the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) in Week 17.

Odds for Rams vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • So far this season, 53.3% of Baltimore's games (8/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 46.
  • The two teams combine to score 51.4 points per game, 5.4 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 45.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 46 total in this contest.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2021, 3.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 46-point over/under for this game is 0.9 points below the 46.9 points per game average total in Ravens games this season.
  • Los Angeles has eight wins against the spread in 15 games this year.
  • This season, the Rams have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 53.3% of its opportunities (eight times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Rams score 27.7 points per game, 4.0 more than the Ravens surrender per matchup (23.7).
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 23.7 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
  • The Rams collect only 13.0 more yards per game (379.1), than the Ravens give up per outing (366.1).
  • In games that Los Angeles churns out over 366.1 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over seven more times (18 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (11) this season.
  • Against the spread, Baltimore is 7-8-0 this season.
  • The Ravens have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Baltimore's games this season have hit the over on eight of 15 set point totals (53.3%).
  • The Ravens put up just 2.0 more points per game (23.7) than the Rams give up (21.7).
  • When Baltimore scores more than 21.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Ravens rack up 43.0 more yards per game (382.1) than the Rams give up (339.1).
  • When Baltimore churns out over 339.1 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • This season the Ravens have turned the ball over 21 times, while the Rams have forced 21 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • Baltimore is 4-3 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, at home.
  • At home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3) as 5.5-point underdogs or greater.
  • In five of seven home games this year, Baltimore has hit the over.
  • The average point total in Ravens home games this season is 48.7 points, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under (46).
  • In away games, Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread, and 6-2 overall.
  • The Rams have one win ATS (1-1) as 5.5-point favorites or more away from home.
  • In five of eight away games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over.
  • The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.3 points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (46).

