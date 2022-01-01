Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed player prop bet markets for Mac Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Jones' New England Patriots (9-6) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has thrown for 3,313 yards while completing 67.2% of his passes (310-of-461), with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this year (220.9 per game).
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 113 rushing yards (7.5 ypg) on 39 carries.
  • The Patriots have thrown the football in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jones has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 44.8% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Jaguars.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • The 242.4 yards per game the Jaguars are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 20 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bills, Jones had 145 yards while completing 43.8% of his passes with two interceptions.
  • He also ran the ball six times for 33 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt on the ground.
  • Jones has thrown for 463 yards while completing 52.5% of his passes (42-of-80), with two touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three outings (154.3 per game).
  • He's also rushed 12 times for 42 yards, averaging 14.0 yards per game.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

110

23.4%

71

723

1

12

18.2%

Kendrick Bourne

60

12.7%

47

700

5

4

6.1%

Hunter Henry

64

13.6%

42

480

9

17

25.8%

