Sportsbooks have installed player prop bet markets for Mac Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Jones' New England Patriots (9-6) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has thrown for 3,313 yards while completing 67.2% of his passes (310-of-461), with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this year (220.9 per game).

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 113 rushing yards (7.5 ypg) on 39 carries.

The Patriots have thrown the football in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Jones has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 44.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

The 242.4 yards per game the Jaguars are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

With 20 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bills, Jones had 145 yards while completing 43.8% of his passes with two interceptions.

He also ran the ball six times for 33 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt on the ground.

Jones has thrown for 463 yards while completing 52.5% of his passes (42-of-80), with two touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three outings (154.3 per game).

He's also rushed 12 times for 42 yards, averaging 14.0 yards per game.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 110 23.4% 71 723 1 12 18.2% Kendrick Bourne 60 12.7% 47 700 5 4 6.1% Hunter Henry 64 13.6% 42 480 9 17 25.8%

