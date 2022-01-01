Publish date:
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has thrown for 3,313 yards while completing 67.2% of his passes (310-of-461), with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this year (220.9 per game).
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 113 rushing yards (7.5 ypg) on 39 carries.
- The Patriots have thrown the football in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
- Jones has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 44.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- The 242.4 yards per game the Jaguars are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- With 20 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bills, Jones had 145 yards while completing 43.8% of his passes with two interceptions.
- He also ran the ball six times for 33 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt on the ground.
- Jones has thrown for 463 yards while completing 52.5% of his passes (42-of-80), with two touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three outings (154.3 per game).
- He's also rushed 12 times for 42 yards, averaging 14.0 yards per game.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
110
23.4%
71
723
1
12
18.2%
Kendrick Bourne
60
12.7%
47
700
5
4
6.1%
Hunter Henry
64
13.6%
42
480
9
17
25.8%
